Fleeing police leads to three indictments

Refusing to stop for police and engaging in high speed chases resulted in the indictments of three people last week. • Lisa Renee Baker, 39, of Fourth Street in Corbin, is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, fourth-degree assault, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants on Jan. 10. Baker, who lists aliases of Lisa Renee Higgins, Lisa Renee Garland and Lisa Renee Engle, allegedly threatened a Laurel County Sheriff's deputy on Jan. 10 while holding a tire iron in her hand and trying to avoid being taken into custody. She is also charged with fighting with a man at the scene by hitting him during an altercation.