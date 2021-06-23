Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Sponsored: Affluent neighbors are remodeling en masse, but ‘frugality can be expensive’

By Pat Kapowich
Silicon Valley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I have noticed that almost every home sale in my neighborhood turns into a job site. Affluent buyers are remodeling extensively or adding a room addition. I’ll look up these addresses on my city’s building permit list. Only one job site in this expensive Silicon Valley neighborhood had building permits in place. I report all the other remodeling jobs that are without permits. Why would they do all this work without permits?

www.siliconvalley.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Remodeling#Frugality#Youtube Com Patkapowich#Siliconvalleybroker Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged Thursday -WSJ

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer are expected to be charged on Thursday with tax-related crimes by Manhattan's district attorney, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Charges by District Attorney Cyrus Vance have been expected to focus...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

The Covid delta variant hints at a bigger problem for America

In May and June, as vaccine eligibility and access expanded in the United States, the fever pitch of Covid-19 worry in the United States started to ebb. Just like with motorcycle helmets or guns, it seemed like some people would take safety seriously, some wouldn’t care at all, and many others would fall somewhere in between. The country was reopening, and something akin to normalcy seemed to be within our grasp.