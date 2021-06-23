CSAA faces changes in school numbers
HOLTON – Holton has been a long-time fixture in local leagues involving area schools such as Morley Stanwood. But the Red Devils, along with Hesperia and Fremont, will be leaving the Central State Activities Association after the 2021-22 season. CSAA officials are anticipating having Belding join the league for 2022-23 although Belding school officials have said they’re considering the league’s invitation and have n’t made anything official. Belding’s entry would give the league 12 schools.www.bigrapidsnews.com