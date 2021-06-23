Wearing Converse’s Weapon CX: Comfort in a classic ’80s basketball shoe
Converse’s expansion of its comfort-driven CX line has brought back the Weapon, the iconic ’80s basketball shoe worn by Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Instead of a mere reissue, the high-top sneaker has been brought back with an entirely new midsole and outsole with vastly superior cushioning and grip than was technologically possible 30 years ago. Even the upper, which Converse took care to keep visually consistent with the original, tucks additional padding away from sight to create 360 degrees of comfort.www.inputmag.com