Wearing Converse’s Weapon CX: Comfort in a classic ’80s basketball shoe

Shoe science has progressed rapidly over the years, and in that time physical therapists, sports scientists and runners have formed many different opinions on what type of shoe is best. There are those who are firm advocates for minimalist footwear, those who believe in maximum cushioning for a softer landing and those, of course, who fall somewhere in between. But is there a right answer? In a recent study published in the journal Footwear Science, researchers tested minimal, maximal and traditional shoes to understand how they impacted runners’ bodies differently, and these are the results.