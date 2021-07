MADAWASKA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill to give Aroostook’s renewable energy industry a boost Tuesday afternoon. LD 1710, which passed through the Legislature with bipartisan support, looks to connect the Northern Maine energy grid to the one powering the rest of New England. The hope is to facilitate renewable energy exports, which are costly right now as northern Maine’s power has to be wheeled through New Brunswick before it can be distributed in the U.S.