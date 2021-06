Some time ago I wrote an article about acceptance, explaining how the act of accepting a situation can transform your state of mind. Often feelings of negativity are caused by an attitude of resistance. For example, about 15 years ago I began to suffer from tinnitus. Initially it caused me a great deal of discomfort—I couldn’t get used to the idea that there was a screaming noise in my ears which I couldn’t get away from. I tried to mask the tinnitus with background noise – at night, I tuned my radio to the white noise between stations. However, after a couple of years, I felt I had no option but to try to accept the tinnitus. It wasn’t going to go away; it was part of my reality now.