Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delray Beach, FL

Atlantic HS principal not returning this fall, school district says

By Scott Sutton
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2p5J_0adU42o400

Atlantic High School in Delray Beach is looking for a new principal to lead the school this fall.

The School District of Palm Beach County sent a letter to parents and students Wednesday that said Tara Dellegrotti, the current principal, would not return next school year.

According to Dellegrotti's LinkedIn page , she has been principal at the school since 2015.

School District of Palm Beach County
The school district says Tara Dellegrotti will not return as principal at Atlantic High School this fall.

The district has not released details regarding why Dellegrotti will not return as head of the school.

However, the letter from the district states that a new principal will be in place in advance of the new school year.

Dellegrotti was reprimanded in 2016 after sneaking into her previous school, Everglades Elementary, and scolding a former employee, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Below is the full letter regarding the change of leadership at Atlantic High School:


WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
City
Delray Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Atlantic Hs#Atlantic High School#Linkedin#Everglades Elementary#The Palm Beach Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related