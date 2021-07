The role of the off-ball linebacker in the modern NFL is one of the more fascinating positions to contemplate. Are they a dying breed? At first blush one might think so. Last season, like other seasons before it, 11 offensive personnel was the predominant offensive package, as teams combined to run with three wide receivers on 60% of all offensive snaps in 2020. That has led to a rise of sub packages on the defensive side of the football, as defensive coordinators turn to nickel and dime packages to get more defensive backs onto the field.