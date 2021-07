As Andy Murray tossed the ball into the air, drawing every ounce of strength from the fraying sinews in his hip, for a fleeting second it felt as though nothing had changed. The Centre Court crowd, who had missed him so sorely these past four years, were enchanted from the moment he set foot on the grass, a solitary wave welcoming their support. The roof overhead peeled back and, if not revealing glorious sunshine, a few rays at least fought their way through the clouds that had cast a shadow over Wimbledon. And from high above, a first thunderous ace crashed into the corner of the service box, where Nikoloz Basilashvili was just another bystander caught in the spectacle.