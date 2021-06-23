Dennis Rodman Once Scared Scottie Pippen by Diving Into a Crowd of People From the Top Floor of a Club

Michael Jordan may be the GOAT, but there’s no doubt that Scottie Pippen helped him claim the honor. The retired NBA player has had an incredible career and numerous accolades to show for it. But does his fortune match his achievements? Pippen wasn’t just known for his skills on the basketball court—he was also the poster boy for terrible contracts. When it came to salary negotiations, the Chicago Bulls player famously got the short end of the stick. We can’t help but wonder how his past has affected his current financial situation. Get the details on his undesirable arrangement with the Bulls, and find out what Scottie Pippen’s net worth is today.