4 Strategies for Addressing, Avoiding AI Algorithmic Bias in Healthcare
- AI algorithmic bias is everywhere, according to the Center for Applied AI at Chicago Booth in their recently released playbook. Through working with dozens of organizations such as healthcare providers, insurers, technology companies, and regulators, the center states that algorithmic bias is found all throughout the healthcare industry. These biases influence clinical care, operational workflows, and policy.healthitanalytics.com