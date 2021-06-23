Cancel
The Villages, FL

Fines racking up for son in deceased parents’ home in The Villages

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFines are beginning to rack up for a 40-year-old son living in his deceased parents’ home which has become a neighborhood eyesore in The Villages. The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of a deed compliance hearing in March before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. Since that hearing the District has had had to cut the grass twice. A total of $500 in fines has been imposed on the property. If fines reach $1,500, the case will be turned over to District counsel.

www.villages-news.com
