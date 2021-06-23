Construction on storm sewer main

Independent Board Sets Water and Sewer Rates for Next Two Years. PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Water, Sewer and Storm Water Rate Board, the independent City board that sets Water Department rates, announced that it has issued its Rate Determination regarding proposed water, sewer, and storm water rate increases in Philadelphia in Fiscal Years (FY) 2022 and 2023. Under the Rate Determination, the rate increases originally proposed by the Water Department would be reduced by approximately 60 percent, and could be reduced further in FY 2023 pursuant to the terms of a Settlement reached between the Department and the Public Advocate, and approved by the Rate Board.