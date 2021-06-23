Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Construction on storm sewer main

By Tina Brennan Videographer/MMJ
montanarightnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT FALLS, Mont. - Construction season is in full swing in the Electric City. Currently, 22nd Street north and 3rd Avenue north are closed to through traffic. Crew members are revitalizing the storm sewer main. Work is estimated to continue until Oct. 1.

www.montanarightnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Falls#Electric City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicscassville-democrat.com

Sewer project nearing start

More than four years after narrowly passing an $11 million bond request, the city of Cassville is hoping to get going on the sewer line project by the end of this year, with the water line project soon to follow. Chris Erisman and John Briggs, representing Allgeier Martin, the Joplin-based...
Crossett, ARAshley County Ledger

Sewer Work Ordinance Is Approved

The Crossett City Council adopted an ordinance Monday, June 21, that will allow the city to move forward on financing for the East Crossett Sewer Project. The project, which voters approved with a vote for an up-to $7 million bond in May 2020, will substantially upgrade the sewer service on the eastern side of the city, including adding enough capacity for future industrial expansion.
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Sewer-lining projects are set to begin

The annual cured-in-place-pipe sewer lining projects will begin in several locations around town starting Tuesday. You may see cones around trucks accessing sewer lines and notice steam rising from manhole covers. The 2021 project area includes:. • Dickens Avenue. • Claflin/Denison. • Denison/Hunting. • Stewart Court. • Grandview Terrance. •...
Politicsmarysvillewa.gov

Water and Sewer Services

The city is experiencing extremely high water demand with the unprecedented heat wave. This demand, along with a failed well water pump at the Stillaguamish Ranney well, are causing concerning trends in available water storage supplies. To avoid reaching critical water storage levels, the city is implementing these mandatory measures until further notice.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Water, Sewer, and Storm Water Rate Board

Independent Board Sets Water and Sewer Rates for Next Two Years. PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Water, Sewer and Storm Water Rate Board, the independent City board that sets Water Department rates, announced that it has issued its Rate Determination regarding proposed water, sewer, and storm water rate increases in Philadelphia in Fiscal Years (FY) 2022 and 2023. Under the Rate Determination, the rate increases originally proposed by the Water Department would be reduced by approximately 60 percent, and could be reduced further in FY 2023 pursuant to the terms of a Settlement reached between the Department and the Public Advocate, and approved by the Rate Board.
South Haven, MI975ycountry.com

South Haven Dealing With Sewer Overflows

South Haven is dealing with sewer overflows. The Golf Course Lift Station had to discharge raw wastewater intermittently starting at 8 a.m. Friday and ending at 12:30 a.m. Sunday due to the rain. About 10,000 gallons went into the Black River. Starting Saturday at 9 p.m. and ending approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant discharged partially treated wastewater to the Black River in the amount of roughly 100,000 gallons. The sewer system overflows are directly related to the inflow and infiltration of surface water into the collection system.
Lawrence, INcityoflawrence.org

Sewer Cleaning Notice - Shadeland Terrace

On June 28, the City of Lawrence Utilities will be performing high pressure sanitary sewer cleaning and video inspections in your area. Areas highlighted yellow will be the streets we will be cleaning on. Work will be completed between 7:30am to 4:30pm. This work is part of our routine maintenance...
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Main Street in Longmont reopens after week and a half of construction

After more than a week of closures in Longmont’s lower downtown, construction is now complete. Work on Main Street in Longmont is finished, and the roadway was expected to reopen by 8 p.m. Thursday, according to city officials. Beginning June 14, Colorado Department of Transportation closed a one-block stretch of...
Politicsportchesterny.gov

Village of Port Chester To Receive $870,125 In Financing For The Design & Construction Of Sanitary Sewer System Improvements

GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES $26.7 MILLION FOR CLEAN WATER SYSTEMS AND LOCAL DRINKING WATER INFRASTRUCTURE. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has approved $26.7 million in grants, interest-free loans and low-cost loans to support vital water quality infrastructure projects across New York State. The funding supports municipalities that are working to update their aging drinking water and wastewater systems and improve utility services for residents with innovative, cost-effective financing solutions.
Greenfield, MAfranklincountynow.com

Greenfield Raises Sewer And Water Rates

(Greenfield, MA) The City of Greenfield’s Department of Public Works, or DPW, is raising sewer and water rates beginning July 1, 2021. The water rate will increase from 5.7% to $3.72/cu.ft. The sewer rate will increase 3.4% to $6.10/100 cu.ft. According to Greenfield DPW Director Marlo Warner, “These increases are...
Lisbon, MElisbonme.org

Webster Rd Sewer Replacement - UPDATED

St. Laurent and Son Excavation is replacing the sewer line on a portion of Webster Road and will have the road closed during working hours through the month of July. This work is occurring from the intersection with Upland Road and will continue to the intersection with Grandview Street. During the closure, Webster Road will be open to local traffic only. The detour route will be marked with signs and flaggers will be at each end of Webster Road to guide vehicles around the construction area.
Waterbury, VTThe Valley Reporter

Waterbury Main Street construction schedule June 25-July 2

Construction activities will be taking place on the entire length of the project including sideroads. Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present where construction is taking place. Construction work will stop by noon on Friday, July 2, to prepare for the long holiday weekend and will start up again on...
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

Residents implore East Baton Rouge to halt construction until city-parish improves storm drainage

Residents implored the East Baton Rouge Metro Council Wednesday night to halt new development until it fortifies drainage systems to better withstand floods. But even after more than 20 requests for a moratorium, and over an hour of discussion, it's unclear if the Metro Council will take a cue from neighboring parishes that have already paused new construction.
Dover, OHwtuz.com

Dover Plans Storm Sewer Overhaul Near Drug Mart

Nick McWilliams reporting – A small stretch of road will see an overhaul of its storm sewer system in Dover soon. Service Director Dave Douglas asked council for approval to enter into a contract for the storm sewer installation from a small lane behind Discount Drug Mart on Schneider’s Crossing Road to North Cross Street.
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Council approves contract to repair storm sewer pipe on College Avenue

TYLER — The Tyler City Council approved a $97,682.60 contract with Vortex Companies to line and repair a storm sewer pipe along College Avenue between West 4th Street and West 5th Street. The 24-inch pipe is in disrepair allowing groundwater to enter the pipe, according to officials. They say repairing the pipe with an internal lining prevents sinkholes and possible damage to private properties in the area. The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund.
Trafficcityofmidlandmi.gov

Eastlawn Drive Closed June 24 for Sewer Repair

June 23, 2021 – Eastlawn Drive will be closed to through traffic from Abbott Road to Greenwich Circle for approximately four (4) hours on Thursday, June 24 as crews conduct a storm sewer repair in the roadway. Eastbound traffic on Eastlawn will be detoured around the closure using northbound Abbott...
Indiana StatePost-Journal

Broken Sewer Lateral Cause Of Sinkholes In City

The second of two sinkholes that opened along East Second Street in Jamestown will be repaired today, after one was fixed Tuesday. Jeff Lehman, city public works director, said the sinkholes have been caused by faulty sewer laterals, with one occurring on the west bound lane at 841 E. Second St., and the second happening in the east bound lane at 926 E. Second St. He said because East Second Street is so heavily traveled, the city declared the situation an emergency and hired a contractor to make the repairs. He added that the faulty sewer lateral is a private issue, so the property owners will be charged for the repairs.
Crossett, ARChicot County News

Crossett council moves on sewer project financing

The Crossett City Council adopted Monday an ordinance that will allow the city to move forward on financing for the East Crossett Sewer Project. The project, which voters approved with a vote for an up-to $7 million bond in May 2020, will substantially upgrade the sewer service on the eastern side of the city, including adding enough capacity for future industrial expansion.