Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Wind Storm Damages Treasure Valley Photos

By Kevin Miller
Posted by 
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all now know what Dorothy must've felt during that incredible windy scene in the Wizard of Oz. (If you're now familiar with the setting, please google Dorothy Wizard of Oz. Unlike other parts of the country, severe weather is rare in Idaho. Although, historically the Gem State has been home to earthquakes, floods, and fallout from volcanic eruptions.

liteonline.com
Community Policy
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
County
Gem County, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Outage#Power Grid#Extreme Weather#The Idaho Statesman#Idaho Power#The Idaho Journal#Channel 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Instagram
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

The 10 Most Expensive Traffic Tickets In Idaho

Now that our world is getting back to normal the roads are getting busier everyday. It makes sense that traffic would increase as employees return to their regular commutes and more and more restaurants and business are open. A prime example of how dangerous the roads are getting in the Treasure Valley is the increased use of the center lane aka the suicide lane. Meridian road in Meridian is a great example, I constantly see cars flying up and down that no-mans land just to get to the left hand turn lane before the light changes. The number of vehicles you see flying down the 84 seems to be increasing as well and two weeks ago there was a report confirming this on the Boise Police Department Facebook page:
Ada County, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

The Great Dolphin Dunk is Back at Roaring Springs

This is our absolute favorite day of the season at Roaring Springs!. Ever wonder what the Endless River at Roaring Springs would look like with 10,000 toy dolphins swimming through it? Well, you've got a chance to see it for yourself on Sunday, August 8! Mark your calendars for the 21st Annual Great Dolphin Dunk benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County!
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

How Happy is Idaho? Where We Ranked Against U.S.

Wallethub did a large comprehensive look into different factors when determining the happiest states. First emotional and physical well-being, then work environment, and finally community and environment. We are proud to say - with no big surprise to us- that Idaho did great. We were in the top ten in the country for the gem state. Check out the top 20 with a few details below.
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho DMVs Are Already Annoying, Now They Will Be More Expensive

We love Idaho. In fact, there are few places in Idaho we would compare to "hell on Earth." DMVs in the Treasure Valley are those places. It's been nearly two years and I'm still upset that I had to give up not one, but two of my company holidays to get my name changed. Now, I'll admit my timing was awful. While we were on our honeymoon, DMVs across the state were melting down as ITD tried to update a forty year old mainframe server. The new vendor software failed, preventing DMV offices from issuing new licenses for a week. The backlog got so bad that ITD recommended that the sheriff's offices who operate the DMVs close until the problems were resolved. That backlog snowballed, getting worse and worse every month. Securing an appointment was the only way to get in and out, but they were booked out months in advance.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

New $5 Million Aquatic Facility Going Up in SE Boise

Boise metro has a few public, municipal and membership only pools to help swimmers, adults and families beat the heat with some fun indoor and outdoor splash time. Although after just 13 days into use, The City of Boise just made some major changes and guidelines to use of their pools, read more about that here. There are also a ton of great splash pads for the little ones, check out some of those here. The Treasure Valley, specifically Southeast Boise is adding a major aquatic facility thanks to the Greater Boise Auditorium District and Idaho Competitive Aquatics.
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Are You Smarter Than An Idaho 4th Grader?

There is a lot of pride in the Gem State. If you live in Idaho, you love Idaho. Depending on how long you've been here or how much reading you've done about the state, you may know some local history, but how much do you know? Do you know enough about Idaho to pass a very basic 4th-grade quiz? I asked Whittier Elementary School 4th grade teacher Jaymie Hogg to share with me an actual quiz from her class. Do you think you can pass? It's only 10 questions. This should take you no more than 10 minutes. After you answer the questions, you can check your answers. They are posted below the following article, so just keep scrolling to find them.