Wind Storm Damages Treasure Valley Photos

We love Idaho. In fact, there are few places in Idaho we would compare to "hell on Earth." DMVs in the Treasure Valley are those places. It's been nearly two years and I'm still upset that I had to give up not one, but two of my company holidays to get my name changed. Now, I'll admit my timing was awful. While we were on our honeymoon, DMVs across the state were melting down as ITD tried to update a forty year old mainframe server. The new vendor software failed, preventing DMV offices from issuing new licenses for a week. The backlog got so bad that ITD recommended that the sheriff's offices who operate the DMVs close until the problems were resolved. That backlog snowballed, getting worse and worse every month. Securing an appointment was the only way to get in and out, but they were booked out months in advance.