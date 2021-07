Enjoy this vintage footage of Hank Williams aka the "Father of Country Music" performing one of his most popular songs, "Hey Good Lookin'." The Hank Williams Hey Good Lookin’ song was released in 1951. During Hank Williams‘s short life, he produced groundbreaking music that marked the beginnings of modern country music. The Williams adaption is his version of a previously released song of the same title by Cole Porter. Hank’s track borrowed heavily from Cole’s song and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame 50 years after its original release, in 2001. “Hey, Good Lookin'” was recorded on March 16, 1951, at Castle Studio in Nashville. Hank’s song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country singles chart.