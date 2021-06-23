Cancel
Clare County, MI

Clare County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Woman

9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
UPDATE (7:00 PM):

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office says Liana Zacharias has been found safely near Lake George.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m. Liana Zacharias, 44, of Lake George left her house on Arbor Drive on foot and has not been seen or heard from since.

Zacharias is approximately five-foot-five, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and shorter shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and white long striped dress with a black sweatshirt and brown suede boots.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to search the area with a Sheriff K-9 and drone unit.

If you have any information on where Zacharias might be, or if you see her, call the Clare County Central Dispatch at 989-539-7166.

