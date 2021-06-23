Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallatin, MO

Betty (McCoy) Masters

northwestmoinfo.com
 8 days ago

Betty (McCoy) Masters – age 96 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday, June 21st, 2021 at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center in care of the funeral home. Memorial services are scheduled for 11 AM, Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

www.northwestmoinfo.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Gallatin, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stith Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions

The Justice Department is halting federal executions after a historic use of capital punishment by the Trump administration, which carried out 13 executions in six months. Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Thursday night, saying he was imposing a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department conducts a review of its policies and procedures.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘speaking with the world’s press’: source

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has allegedly remained strained. The brothers reunited on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace was their second public meeting since Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties over a year ago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi names Liz Cheney to serve on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has named Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) to serve on the select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters. The move was not quite a surprise, since Cheney has emerged as the most prominent critic of former President Trump and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 riot.