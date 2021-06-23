Betty (McCoy) Masters – age 96 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday, June 21st, 2021 at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center in care of the funeral home. Memorial services are scheduled for 11 AM, Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.