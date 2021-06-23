Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Exxon must face Massachusetts lawsuit alleging climate change deceit

By Jonathan Stempel
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCnAa_0adU1Aba00
A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo/File Photo

June 23 (Reuters) - A Massachusetts state judge has rejected Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) bid to dismiss a lawsuit by state Attorney General Maura Healey accusing the oil company of misleading consumers and investors about its role in climate change.

In a decision released on Wednesday, Superior Court Justice Karen Green in Boston said Exxon failed to show that the October 2019 lawsuit was meant to silence its views on climate change, including those Healey and her constituents might dispute.

"Climate change indisputably is a topic that has attracted government attention," Green wrote. "It is apparent from the context in which they were made that many Exxon statements referenced in the complaint are not protected."

Exxon said it was considering its next legal steps. "This case lacks merit, and we look forward to defending the company," spokesperson Casey Norton said in an email.

The decision came one month after Engine No. 1, an activist hedge fund focused on climate change, won three seats on Exxon's 12-member board, an unexpected blow to an energy industry facing growing investor complaints about global warming. read more

Healey had accused Irving, Texas-based Exxon of downplaying the impact its fossil fuel products had on climate change and the risks climate change posed to its business, in an effort to boost profit and its stock price.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and other relief.

Exxon claimed it wanted to inform the public about the environmental benefits of its products and about its climate policies.

It had sought a dismissal under Massachusetts' law against strategic lawsuits against public participation, or anti-SLAPP law. Such lawsuits can intimidate speakers into silence.

"Today's rulings represent a significant step forward for my office's work to hold Exxon accountable," Healey, a Democrat, said in a statement.

In December 2019, a New York state judge dismissed a lawsuit by that state's Attorney General Letitia James accusing Exxon of defrauding investors by hiding the true cost of climate change regulation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Maura Healey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Climate Change#Exxon Mobil Corp#Superior Court#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Exxon workers in Chad vow to continue strike

N’DJAMENA (Reuters) - Workers at Exxon Mobil’s Doba oilfield in Chad vowed on Monday to continue their three-day-old strike after the company announced it was in talks with Savannah Energy to sell its interests in the project. The companies said earlier this month that UK-based Savannah was proposing to buy...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. biofuel groups urge EPA to curb oil refinery waivers despite ruling

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. biofuel and corn industry groups said on Monday they are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to use restraint in its use of waivers exempting refiners from their biofuel blending obligations after the Supreme Court last week upheld the controversial program. The pressure comes...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden’s solar folly: Administration must rethink its climate change agenda

President Joe Biden’s goal to make the U.S. electric grid carbon-free by 2035, will require the U.S. to diversify its domestic energy sources, including a heavy reliance on solar power. This is foolish for two reasons: The solar industry in the U.S. is non-existent, so most purchases will have to be made from Chinese companies and solar panels create more waste than they’re worth.
LawInsurance Journal

Court Says Google Must Face Shareholder Lawsuit Over Hiding Security Risks

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit in which shareholders of Google parent Alphabet Inc. accused the company of fraudulently concealing security vulnerabilities, including in its Google+ social network. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the lawsuit raised a “strong inference” that Alphabet’s...
LawNewsweek

Americans Need Solutions on Climate Change, Not Finger Pointing and Ineffective Lawsuits | Opinion

National lawmakers, companies and environmental groups are now engaging in important discussions over how the United States, and ultimately the planet, can reach our climate goals. The most important task is figuring out how to develop the technologies we need to source and use energy much more efficiently so the world's energy use will have a net zero impact on the climate. It is a mammoth undertaking requiring a collaborative "all in" approach.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Renewable Energy Soars As Exxon, Shell Falter

As many know, Big Oil companies have suffered major losses as a result of the pandemic, as oil demand plummeted. Now, however, the prospects for the industry are looking more dismal than ever. As oil supermajors have faced increasing pressure to shift toward more sustainable business strategies, such pressure will certainly result in companies looking to renewables as the solution to this shift.
Industrybloombergtax.com

Exxon Delegate Faces Eviction From Global Tax Transparency Group

An influential group that sets widely followed tax-reporting standards for major commodities suppliers in 55 countries will meet privately on Wednesday to discuss removing an. representative from its board. The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative will look into a complaint that Matthew Gobush, a government relations executive at Exxon and its...
Businesswsau.com

Little Engine No. 1 beat Exxon with just $12.5 million – sources

BOSTON (Reuters) – Activist investor Engine No. 1 spent roughly $12.5 million to win three board seats at Exxon Mobil Corp, less than half its original budget, for the year’s biggest and most closely watched corporate contest, people familiar with the number said. Engine No. 1 in May shocked the...
Congress & CourtsThe Decatur Daily

Judge dismisses government's antitrust lawsuits against Facebook

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were...
Texas StateThe Daily Star

No new proposals exchanged in Exxon Texas refinery lockout

No new proposals for ending a two-month lockout of 650 United Steelworkers union members from Exxon Mobil Corp's Beaumont, Texas refinery were made during a meeting this week, said union and company spokespeople. The lead negotiators for both sides met on Wednesday, but no proposals were exchanged, the spokespeople said.Exxon...
EnvironmentWINKNEWS.com

Companies face growing pressure to disclose their climate change risks

How can you tell if climate change represents a big financial risk for a business or your investments? For now, Wall Street’s top regulator doesn’t offer much help. That’s because there are no set rules for what companies must disclose to the Securities and Exchange Commission about their potential financial exposure to global warming.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Exxon Board Shakeup More About Dividend Than Climate Change, Analyst Says

Activist Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) investors recently won a third seat on the company’s board of directors, and media outlets have reported that shareholder approval of the board shakeup is largely motivated by a desire to prepare the company for a lower-carbon future. However, Bank of America analyst Doug Leggate...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Study: EPA underestimated methane emissions from oil and gas development

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has underestimated methane emissions caused by oil and gas production by as much as 76 percent, according to research published Tuesday in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres. Researchers from Pennsylvania State University collected data in the mid-Atlantic, mid-South and central Midwest of the U.S....