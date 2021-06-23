Seth Trimble Commitment Interview: ‘The Perfect Fit for Me is UNC’

Near the top of Hubert Davis’s class of 2022 wish list was a dynamic, hard-nosed lead guard willing to help him mold the Carolina program in his own image. On Wednesday, Seth Trimble announced he will be that guard by verbally committing to Davis and North Carolina. Inside Carolina spoke one-on-one with the 6-foot-3 standout from Menomonee Falls, Wis. about his relationship with the coaching staff, the legacy of lead guards at Carolina, and who he hopes to bring with him to Chapel Hill.