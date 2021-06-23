Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Scouting the Commitment: Seth Trimble

By Sean Moran
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is UNC getting in Seth Trimble? Let’s take a closer look at the 6-foot-3 guard from Menomonee Falls (Wis.) High that committed to UNC on Wednesday.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
215K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Unc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Four-Star Seth Trimble & J.P. Tokoto at UNC

North Carolina is once again trying to keep it in the family. Class of 2022 point guard Seth Trimble has emerged as one of North Carolina's top targets for this cycle and took an official visit to UNC on Wednesday and Thursday. A 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect from Menomonee Falls, Wis.,...
NFLallfans.co

Scouts Like Addition of Campbell

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers haven’t had a linebacker capable of playing consistently winning coverage in years. That’s why former defensive coordinator Mike Pettine relied so heavily on six-defensive-back packages. Maybe the addition of De’Vondre Campbell will be the solution. The Packers signed Campbell, a fourth-round pick...
Tennessee StateScarlet Nation

Seth Halvorsen details decision to transfer to Tennessee

Missouri transfer pitcher Seth Halvorsen committed to Tennessee on Thursday night, choosing the Vols over North Carolina and Alabama. Tony Vitello's program is in the midst of competing for a National Championship out in Omaha. Ask anyone about the success of the Vols and they’ll first mention the culture around the program. That culture is what sold Halvorsen on the Vols.
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

USM’s Trimble named freshman All-America for 2nd time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi center fielder Reed Trimble earned Freshman All-America honors for the second time in a week. Monday, it was the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association giving Trimble first-team frosh accolades. Last week, Collegiate Baseball named Trimble to its mammoth Freshman All-America team. In...
NFLYardbarker

Scouting RB Jermar Jefferson

The seventh round of the NFL Draft is the last chance for college prospects to be selected by NFL franchises, and the final draft pick for the Lions this year was running back Jermar Jefferson out of Oregon State. What are the odds he will make the team?. With running...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Seth Trimble Announcement Primer

Class of 2022 four-star point guard Seth Trimble will announce his college decision on Wednesday, June 23. A 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect at Menomonee Falls (Wis.) High, Trimble made a two-day official visit to North Carolina from June 16-17, just after an official visit to Michigan on June 11-13. He took an unofficial visit to Marquette on June 2.
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

McMahon emphasizes importance of scouting

MURRAY — Even though he himself was not a member of the Boy Scouts in his native Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Matt McMahon talked Tuesday about how important scouting is to youth. The keynote speaker for Tuesday afternoon’s 2021 Murray Area Friends of Scouting Distinguished...
NFLYardbarker

Scouting RB Jamaal Williams

When a running back is running behind a superstar, like Jamaal Williams was in Green Bay behind Aaron Jones, he has to make the most of every opportunity, and that is exactly what Williams did. Williams also did one better than that, inking a two-year, $6 million deal with rival...
Trimble County, KYmytrimblenews.com

Trimble sees sport successes

Last week wrapped up spring sports for most of the Trimble County Raiders athletes and I think this year, the second half especially can be summarized in two words: Mission accomplished. Starting in January, the Raiders and Lady Raiders moved back to the 31st District after spending about 15 years...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

How 2022 four-star PG Seth Trimble could help Michigan

Four-star 2022 point guard Seth Trimble visited Ann Arbor this week, as it looked like the young hooper had a blast with Juwan Howard and the rest of the coaching staff. Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com also got a chance to chat with Trimble, who is also being recruited by UNC, USC, Indiana, Purdue and Marquette. Trimble has been in constant contact with the Michigan coaches and loves how he could potentially fit on the Michigan roster.
NFLCorn Nation

Markese Stepp: A Scouting Perspective

After a strong showing by Devine Ozigbo and Maurice Washington during Frost’s first season, Nebraska has really struggled (outside of a few Dedrick Mills games) to match that production. Enter Markese Stepp who comes to Nebraska from USC where he spent three years but only played in a total of 11 games. In my latest Scouting Perspective article I took a look at three of Stepp’s games to get an understanding of what he’ll bring to this Nebraska offense along with a look at his NFL projection.
Hattiesburg, MSwxxv25.com

USM’s Reed Trimble earns NCBWA All-America Honors

In Hattiesburg, Southern Miss baseball standout Reed Trimble is a freshman All-American for the second time over, courtesy of the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, less than a week after taking home the like from Collegiate Baseball. Playing in his first full season due to COVID-19, Trimble held a share...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Indiana Fever release Lauren Cox

The Indiana Fever have released Lauren Cox, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, according to a tweet from the team on Sunday afternoon. She played just 25 games, starting one, over the first two seasons of her career. A star during her days at Baylor, Cox...
College Sportsallfans.co

Scouting Report: Gators DB Commit Julian Humphrey

As a prominent member of the 2022 recruiting class, Florida Gators cornerback commit Julian Humphrey was the first glimpse into the type of prospects Jules Montinar would target for the defensive backs room. After committing on May 27, Humphrey officially visited Florida on the weekend of June 11, seemingly confirming...