Scouting the Commitment: Seth Trimble

After a strong showing by Devine Ozigbo and Maurice Washington during Frost’s first season, Nebraska has really struggled (outside of a few Dedrick Mills games) to match that production. Enter Markese Stepp who comes to Nebraska from USC where he spent three years but only played in a total of 11 games. In my latest Scouting Perspective article I took a look at three of Stepp’s games to get an understanding of what he’ll bring to this Nebraska offense along with a look at his NFL projection.