Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Benefits of ePipe Vaping

By Megan Taylor
vivaglammagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmoking is dangerous for our health and can cause death. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in places like the UK. It is advisable to stop smoking since it harms almost all organs in your body. Using an e pipe can help one transition from smoking tobacco products to quitting them.

vivaglammagazine.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Cessation#Tobacco Smoking#Quit Smoking#Smoking Cigarettes#Quitting Smoking#Epuffer#Smoke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Website informs parents about vaping

The Ventura County Office of Education doesn’t want students’ health to deteriorate in a puff of smoke. The agency has launched a website to inform parents and educators about the dangers posed by vaping, nicotine and cannabis, which the site calls “The Triple Threat to Teen Health.”. The site explains...
Meigs County, OHGallipolis Daily Tribune

Meigs Health Matters… Vaping, e-cigarettes and the youth epidemic

E-cigarettes are a type of electronic nicotine delivery system. Their appearance can vary from resembling a conventional cigarette to a USB flash drive. Vapes, vaporizers, vape pens, hookah pens, electronic cigarettes (e-cigs), and e-pipes are some of the many terms used to describe these devices. They use a nicotine liquid often called e-liquid or e-juice, which is often sweet or candy flavored, to deliver nicotine to the body. To vape is to inhale vapor created from a liquid heated up inside a device. The devices rely on batteries to power heating elements made of various materials that aerosolize the liquid. While they were developed as a means to help smokers quit, they have rapidly become the new means of nicotine addiction, especially among young people.
PharmaceuticalsNew York Post

E-cigarettes more effective than nicotine replacements: study

As health experts continue to scrutinize the viability of e-cigarettes as a safe approach to smoking cessation, a new study funded by top cancer researchers in the UK has determined that vaping can be “more effective” than patches, gum and other nicotine replacement products for quitting. That’s good news for...
KidsWQAD

Teen vaping still a big problem despite a decline in e-cigarette use

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — 2020 was a stressful year for students, so it got us wondering if more teens picked up bad habits like vaping while they were stuck at home. Here's a look at some of the numbers from the FDA and CDC from the 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey, showing some really promising results.
KidsPosted by
The Hill

Let's make sure teens don't start vaping again

The school year has ended for most teens and many states have reopened businesses fully with few restrictions. More than 5.6 million 12-18 year olds are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of mid-June. For many teens, this summer will be more “normal” and they can socialize freely with friends again. As teens get together this summer, and when they go back to school this fall, this may mean greater peer pressure around certain unhealthy behaviors, especially with regard to e-cigarette use or vaping. We need to be vigilant to prevent a resurgence of the youth vaping epidemic.
Food & Drinkskentlive.news

Majority of Brits want pub gardens to ban smoking and vaping

More than six in ten Brits want pub gardens to ban smoking and vaping, according to a poll. The survey of 2,000 adults found that, with the summer pub garden season upon us, tolerance for smokers has gone up in smoke. Three-quarters of those polled feel smokers and vapers should...
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Fight teen vaping

Teen vaping and the use of e-cigarettes never stopped during the pandemic. There did seem to be a lull in usage during the pandemic — that lull seems to be gone and inhaling is back with a vengeance. It’s time for health officials to resume the fight against vaping —...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Vaping increases susceptibility to coronavirus in mice

The use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, causes serious damage to the lungs. After the novel coronavirus responsible for the respiratory disease COVID-19 emerged last year, there have been ongoing concerns about how vaping might impact risk of infection and severity of symptoms. Some evidence shows an increased risk of COVID-19 among those who vape. Research also shows a higher COVID-19 mortality rate in men compared to women, and men are more likely to vape than women. However, there is no evidence to link these two observations.
HealthFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Intermountain Healthcare releases vaping study

Amid the COVID pandemic, a new study from researchers at Intermountain Healthcare finds that patients who experience an E-cigarette or vaping associated lung injury (EVALI) can suffer from cognitive impairment and symptoms more than a year later. Given that the average age of an EVALI patient in the Intermountain study...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Lawmakers press FDA to crack down on vaping, protect children

Members of Congress on Wednesday pressed the acting chief of the Food and Drug Administration to clear the market of flavored vapes and tobacco products that they said entice kids into the habit. The lawmakers also slammed the regulators for failing to prove claims that the flavored products help adults...
LawArkansas Online

Vape suit is settled for $40M

DURHAM N.C. -- Electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc. will pay $40 million to North Carolina and take more action to prevent underage use and sales, according to a legal settlement announced Monday after accusations that the company had fueled growth in teen vaping. A state judge accepted the first-of-its-kind...
PharmaceuticalsSlate

The Vaping Study You Haven’t Heard Of

Did you hear about the big new study on vaping and COVID-19? If you didn’t, that’s not surprising. The study didn’t find any association between the two—that is, it found no evidence suggesting that people who vape are more likely to be diagnosed with the disease. Research that leads to null results rarely gets much coverage in the media. In this instance, however, it upends the flood of stories throughout the pandemic that reported that vapers are at greater risk. The New York Times, for example, reported in September that “Vaping Links to COVID Risks Are Becoming Clear.” CNN, Wired, Scientific American, USA Today, and just about every other major news source you can name ran similar stories.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin: Product That Increases Youth Vaping Use Must Be Rejected By FDA

WASHINGTON — U.S Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today testified at a House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy hearing entitled, “An Epidemic Continues: Youth Vaping in America.” Today’s hearing focused on the role of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in regulating e-cigarette products. After years of delay, the agency is in the process of determining which, if any, e-cigarettes will be allowed stay on the market. All Continue Reading
Trinity County, CAtrinityjournal.com

Youth vaping on the rise in Trinity County

Students from Trinity High School presented statistics, findings and patterns of increasing vaping in Trinity County youth on Tuesday, June 15, to the Board of Supervisors. The students -- Brandon Dunlap, Cora Barber, Eadon Auston and Austin Manybanseng -- gathered the data from the California Healthy Schools Survey as a part of Friday Night Live, an organization whose goal is to give youth leadership roles in the community. With the data, they showed that instances of underage vaping have been steadily rising in Trinity County for the past five years.
IndustryNews-Medical.net

Toxicant profile of BAT's modern oral products is comparable to nicotine replacement therapies

New research published today indicates that BAT's modern oral (MO) products in the form of tobacco-free nicotine pouches have a toxicant profile that is comparable to nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) and much lower than traditional oral snus, a category of products that, when used as the sole nicotine product is already established as a reduced risk product compared with cigarettes.
PharmaceuticalsBoston Globe

FDA chief ties e-cigarette maker to youth vaping epidemic

The head of the US Food and Drug Administration suggested at a congressional hearing that e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. has played a significant role in creating a youth vaping epidemic. Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock was asked at a Wednesday hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and...
Skin CareByrdie

A Celeb-Approved Naturopathic Doctor on How Gut Health Affects Our Skin

It's safe to say we love beauty more than most but let's face it— the market can be overwhelming. We're guilty of stashing online carts filled with everything from essences to eye cream but realize the importance of taking a step back. Naturopathic doctor Dr. Nigma Talib agrees and encourages her clients to think beyond their vanities to maintain healthy skin. Dr. Talib instead likes to focus on gut health but identifying what goes on inside the body to understand what happens on the surface. Ahead, she shares her tips for achieving your best glow without touching your medicine cabinet.