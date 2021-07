But know these subs come in two very different configurations. Much ink has been spilled over the U.S. Navy’s new Columbia-class submarines, the successors to the Cold War-era Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines — and for good reason. Once in service, they’ll be the most survivable leg of the United States’ nuclear triad: able to lie in wait, underwater and undetected and ready to launch nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles virtually anywhere, at a moment’s notice by order of the Commander-in-Chief.