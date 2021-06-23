New York State Woman Receives Hundreds of Amazon Packages She Never Ordered
Imagine hundreds of online orders arriving at your home that you never ordered in the first place. Now imagine that the hundreds of packages never stop coming. This was the story one New York state woman dealt with recently, as hundreds upon hundreds of Amazon orders inundated her residency. NBC says that some packages arrived on pallets in giant delivery trucks. But why were they going to her address if she didn't order them?wpdh.com