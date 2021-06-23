Cancel
Cheyenne County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Kimball by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kimball SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL CHEYENNE AND EAST CENTRAL KIMBALL COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 455 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Kimball to near Dix to near Potter to 14 miles east of Kimball Airport. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Potter. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 32 and 46.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kimball County, NE
City
Dix, NE
City
Potter, NE
City
Kimball, NE
County
Cheyenne County, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Special Weather Statement#Interstate 80
