Clarence D. Langlina Jr., also known as “Blue” and “Buddy”, 88, of Campti, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Willis-Knighton North in Shreveport. Arrangements are being handled by Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Campti at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25 with Father Dutch Voltz officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.