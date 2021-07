Metallica cover versions are like London buses... you wait ages for one, and then two come at once. Since the band announced their intention to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of their blockbuster ‘Black Album’ with not just a mammoth expanded box set, but also a covers album, The Metallica Blacklist, featuring more than 50 artists putting their own unique spin on tracks from their 30 million-selling self-titled fifth album, there’s been a veritable deluge of Metallicaction afoot.