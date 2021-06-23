Vote in PV set for July

Pauls Valley voters have until July 6 to request a mailed absentee ballot for a local election coming next month.

On the ballot for a July 13 election is the renewal of a local franchise agreement with Oklahoma Natural Gas.

Local voters approved this same agreement in 1996 for a 25-year period, which allows ONG to distribute natural gas in Pauls Valley.

For more information contact the Garvin County Election Board.

•••

With the need for blood still at the critical level more Oklahoma Blood Institute drives are on the way in the Garvin County area. The schedule over the next few days looks like this:

• Thursday, June 24 (11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant. Call Della Wilson, 405-926-7800.

The local bank will also host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.

• Friday, June 25 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Wynnewood Refining Company, U.S. Highway South. Call Susan Hurley at 405-665-6652.

• Saturday, June 26 (10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Tio's Mexican Restaurant in Pauls Valley, Highway 19 and Indian Meridian. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.

•••

A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon July 6. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.

• The third and final session of swim lessons for the summer at the Pauls Valley Waterpark is July 5-8 and July 12-15.

For each of the sessions the times are 9 to 9:30 a.m. for 6 to 9 years old, 9:40 to 10:10 a.m. for 3 to 5 years old and 10:20 to 10:50 a.m. for 3 to 5 years old (Advanced).

To get kids signed up for the lessons, forms are available at the Reynolds Recreation Center.

Hours for the water park are noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays and noon to 6 p.m. every other day.

• The next free OSU Extension leader education program is scheduled in July at Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.

A presentation on beneficial insects called “Good Creepy Crawlers” is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15.

Justin McDaniel of McClain County OSU Extension is on tap to lead this program.

Call the PV library at 405-238-5188 for more.

•••

The invites are now going out to the community to help celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday for John B. Ballard.

A community gathering to bring an “awesome memory for our Mr. B.” and remember all those times from yesteryear at Ballard's Drive-In is now scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul.

A luncheon will be served with finger foods, coffee, tea, cake and cherry limeade.

RSVP to Laveda at 405-600-9391 or John B. Ballard II at 405-659-9141.

• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Hours to the local attraction have been expanded for the summer season.