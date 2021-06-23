Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk

By MIKE STOBBE
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6J4t_0adTyttA00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Federal officials said Wednesday they plan to strengthen cautions about a rare side effect of some COVID-19 vaccines — chest pain and heart inflammation, mostly among teenagers and young adults.

But in an unusual joint statement, top U.S. government health officials, medical organizations, laboratory and hospital associations and others stressed the overriding benefit of the vaccines.

“The facts are clear: this is an extremely rare side effect, and only an exceedingly small number of people will experience it after vaccination. Importantly, for the young people who do, most cases are mild, and individuals recover often on their own or with minimal treatment,” the statement said.

There does seem to be a link between the Pfizer and Moderna shots and some cases of heart inflammation, experts said at a meeting Wednesday of an outside panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccinations.

The problem appears to be most common in young men after they receive their second of two doses, but it is nevertheless rare overall: There have been 323 confirmed reports of the inflammation in people younger than 30, and the vast majority recovered from their symptoms.

That risk “seems to me, and to many others, to be much lower than the risk of COVID,” said Dr. Brian Feingold, a University of Pittsburgh heart specialist who is not a member of the panel.

There have been nearly 2,800 COVID-19 deaths among adolescents and young adults, and more than 4,000 youths have suffered a dangerous condition called MIS-C that appears to be linked to the coronavirus. COVID-19 itself also can cause heart inflammation.

The expert panel did not vote to change its recommendation to CDC that Americans as young as 12 get the shots.

CDC officials said Wednesday that they plan to update their guidance to say that anyone who suffers the heart inflammation after one dose of the vaccine can defer a second shot. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration is planning to put together a product warning that notes the risk.

One of the first Americans diagnosed with vaccine-linked heart inflammation was Sean Morrison, a scientist in Dallas. Three days after his second dose, he developed intense pain in his chest that he said felt like a heart attack.

He was hospitalized for four days as doctors investigated. They did not see any lingering effects, but they advised him avoid exercise so his heart could recover.

Morrison, a stem cell biologist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, praised the vaccines as a crucial weapon in the battle against a virus that has killed about 600,000 Americans. But he also called for more research into the side effect.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid Vaccine#Cdc#Covid#University Of Pittsburgh#Mis C#Cdc#Americans#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Half of Unvaccinated People in the U.S. Have This in Common, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID in the U.S. started rolling out in December to a select group of people, but now, anyone over the age of 12 can get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 53 percent of the total U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But, whether it's due to concern about the speed at which they were developed, religious reasons, or political ones, many people have chosen not to get vaccinated. Now, a new survey says half of people who haven't gotten their COVID shot have something in common.
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthNew York Post

Main COVID-19 symptoms now headaches and sore throats, UK expert warns

The main symptoms of COVID-19 appear to have changed — with headaches and sore throats now more common than fevers and coughs, according to a warning by UK experts. “COVID is acting differently now, it’s more like a cold,” Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology who has been tracking symptoms throughout the pandemic, told the Telegraph.
Sciencethebl.com

Vaccines may not work with patients infected with COVID-19

A recent study from Cleveland suggests that people who have previous COVID-19 infection history may not gain any benefit from getting the vaccines. Scientists from the Cleveland Clinic, USA, conducted their study on observing over 52,000 employees at their clinic and published their findings on June 5 via medRxiv. The...
HealthPosted by
WTHR

Riley doctor says vaccine benefits outweigh negative effects in children

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a local focus on getting more young people vaccinated against COVID-19. There's also a concerning link between the vaccines and a rare heart condition called myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart. According to Riley Hospital for Children Dr. Ryan Serrano, the benefits of the vaccine...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is the Tell-Tale Sign You Have COVID, Study Says

We've all spent the past 15 months wondering if that cough that won't quit or funny taste in our mouths could be COVID. But now that the majority of people in the U.S. are at least partially vaccinated against the virus, most of those fears have dissipated, and rightfully so. The truth is, COVID breakthrough infections among vaccinated people are incredibly rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that, as of April 30, just 10,262 patients of about 101 million fully vaccinated people had gotten COVID—that's a .01 percent likelihood. But if you notice one innocuous symptom, you could be in that minority, according to a new report from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study.
Public HealthSan Saba News & Star

Statement from AFLDS: CDC acknowledges heart risks to young people, must discontinue COVID-19 vaccination in young people

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) released the following statement today in response to the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control that they will hold a June 18th emergency meeting of The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) to address increased rates of inflammation of the heart muscle and heart lining after COVID-19 vaccination, particularly in young people. In a June…
Public HealthMedicalXpress

US experts review heart problems among teens after COVID shots

A panel of experts convened by the top US health agency was meeting Wednesday to review data surrounding more than 300 confirmed cases of heart inflammation among adolescents and young adults after receiving mRNA COVID vaccines. The committee, hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will hear...
Medical ScienceUS News and World Report

Heart Issues in Young COVID Vaccine Recipients Rare, Usually Mild and Quickly Resolve: Experts

Heart Issues in Young COVID Vaccine Recipients Rare, Usually Mild and Quickly Resolve: Experts. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Following a special meeting of a vaccine advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the heads of the CDC and many leading U.S. medical organizations came out in strong support of COVID-19 vaccinations for young Americans.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna, Pfizer Stocks Fall After CDC Panel Flags Heart Inflammation Risk In Young Adults Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine companies Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) are moving sharply lower Wednesday. What Happened: Administering of mRNA vaccines, the class of vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, resulted in higher observed vs. expected myocarditis/pericarditis cases in 16 to 24 years olds following dose two of mRNA vaccines, CDC's COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group said in a report.
PharmaceuticalsTimes and Democrat

FDA to add heart risk warning to mRNA vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will add a warning about rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults to fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but the CDC said the benefits still greatly outweigh the risk.
Public Healthaappublications.org

Town hall takeaways: ID, cardiology experts discuss COVID-19 risks, rare post-vaccine myocarditis

Editor’s note:For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Experts at an AAP town hall discussed topics related to COVID-19, including the risk of myocarditis after vaccination. They agreed the best approach pediatricians can take when counseling patients and families on COVID-19 continues to be:. encouraging vaccination for all eligible...