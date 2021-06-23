Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

AP source: Grant accepts Olympic bid, pushes US roster to 12

By TIM REYNOLDS
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137oDs_0adTyr7i00

USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Chicago's Zach LaVine and Detroit's Jerami Grant accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program's fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

LaVine's decision was confirmed by his agent, Nima Namakian. Grant's decision was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because USA Basketball has yet to formally reveal the full roster.

The challenge for the Americans will be keeping the group together. There has already been one change; Brooklyn's James Harden, who had briefly committed, has since told the national team that a hamstring injury that affected him during the NBA playoffs would not allow him to participate, the person familiar with the roster decisions told AP.

So, for now, the Olympic team that will be coached by Gregg Popovich in Tokyo: Washington's Bradley Beal, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Miami's Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee teammates Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, Portland's Damian Lillard, Cleveland's Kevin Love, Phoenix's Devin Booker, Golden State's Draymond Green, Boston's Jayson Tatum, LaVine and Grant.

The team has a combined 37 All-Star selections, led by Durant's 11. The team will not be officially complete until USA Basketball sends its roster to FIBA, something that won't happen until next month.

Durant is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, after being part of the 2012 and 2016 teams. Green also helped the U.S. win gold in 2016, Love in 2012.

Holiday, Middleton and Booker are still in the NBA playoffs. Game 7 of the NBA Finals may happen as late as July 22 — just three days before the Americans open Olympic play in Tokyo against fellow medal favorite France, the nation that knocked the U.S. out of medal contention at the Basketball World Cup in China two years ago.

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo has said that contingencies are being made in case any players miss camp and have to arrive in Tokyo after the rest of the Olympic team because of their NBA playoff schedules.

The Americans are also in the process of putting together a select team that will practice against the Olympic team during training camp in Las Vegas, which opens July 6. It is possible that, if necessary, players may be promoted from the select team to the Olympic team; such scenarios happened with the World Cup team in 2019 because of injuries and other roster openings.

LaVine's decision gives the American roster six of the top 10 NBA scorers from the U.S. this season. Lavine averaged 27.4 points for Chicago, making the All-Star team for the first time.

Stephen Curry, who led the NBA in scoring, is not planning to play for the U.S. this summer. But six of the next nine U.S. names on this year’s scoring list — Beal, Lillard, Durant, Tatum, Booker and now LaVine — are among those who have told USA Basketball that they’re in for Tokyo.

This would be the first Olympics for LaVine. He has some past USA Basketball experience, after being part of the select team that trained with and against the 2016 U.S. Olympic team during practices in Las Vegas as they prepared for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Grant — who averaged 22.3 points for Detroit this season — was also part of that select team in Las Vegas five summers ago before the Olympics. He played for 2012 U.S. team that went 5-0 on its way to the gold medal at the FIBA Americas U-18 Championship in Brazil.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Nba Playoffs#Ap#Usa Basketball#The Associated Press#Americans#Nba#Fiba#U S Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
Related
NBAMining Journal

Source: Detroit Pistons’ Jerami Grant to join US Olympic men's basketball team

USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Detroit’s Jerami Grant and Chicago’s Zach LaVine accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. LaVine’s decision was confirmed by his agent, Nima Namakian. Grant’s decision...
BasketballNWI.com

Bulls' Zach LaVine added to US roster for Olympics

USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Chicago's Zach LaVine and Detroit's Jerami Grant accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program's fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. LaVine's decision was confirmed by his agent, Nima Namakian. Grant's decision...
Brooklyn, ILedglentoday.com

AP source: Harden commits to US Olympic men's team for Tokyo

USA Basketball’s Olympic men’s roster is getting closer to filled, with now as many as eight spots on the 12-person team claimed. Brooklyn’s James Harden has told the U.S. men's national team that he is committed to playing next month at the Tokyo Games, a person familiar with the decision said Monday. Miami’s Bam Adebayo has also informed USA Basketball of his intention to play for the team at the Tokyo Games.
Basketballrecordargusnews.com

USA Basketball’s Olympic roster set at 12 with Grant’s addition

(AP) — USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Detroit’s Jerami Grant accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. LaVine’s decision was confirmed by his agent, Nima Namakian. Grant’s decision was confirmed by a person familiar with the […]
BasketballPosted by
KRMG

Experience matters: USA Basketball confirms Olympic roster

Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be the third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players — Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green — already in their 30s.
Basketballmynews13.com

Durant, Booker, Tatum headline U.S. Olympic basketball team roster

Though the NBA playoffs continue, Team USA has announced the star-studded 12-man roster that will compete at the Tokyo Olympic games in an effort to win its fourth consecutive Olympic title. Headlining the team will be Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, fresh off of a herculean playoff effort that fell...
NBANBA

Zach LaVine named to U.S. Olympic team

Zach LaVine always talks about playing in a meaningful game. He'll get the chance in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo next month. USA Basketball Monday announced that LaVine officially was selected for one of the coveted 12 spots on the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team. Training camp for the team in the delayed Olympic Games will begin in Las Vegas July 6 with five exhibition games starting July 10. The U.S. team will play its first game in Japan July 25 against France. The medal games are scheduled for August 7.
BasketballNBA

Kevin Durant Selected for 2021 USA Men's Olympic Team

Already one of the most accomplished players in USA Basketball history, Kevin Durant will open camp with the 2021 U.S Olympic Men’s Basketball Team on July 6 in Las Vegas after USA Basketball announced the roster for the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. The camp will run through July 18 and...
Basketballatlantanews.net

Kevin Durant to lead USA Basketball team at Tokyo 2020

Colorado [USA], June 29 (ANI): Kevin Durant, a two-time Olympic gold medallist will lead the 12-member U.S. Men's Basketball Team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo starting from July 23. The U.S. roster features the return of Olympic gold medalists Durant, Green, and Love. Durant and Green were members of...
NBANBC Sports

It’s official: Durant, Lillard headline Team USA roster for Tokyo Olympics

There are no surprises or changes from what was reported last week, but now it is official:. Team USA is STACKED heading into the Tokyo Olympics. USA Basketball announced the official 12-man roster heading into training camp, and it is loaded with talent (the kind that did not travel to the World Cup in 2019):
NBACBS Sports

Team USA basketball: Jerry Colangelo explains Kevin Love making the cut over Julius Randle, younger NBA stars

Kevin Love was a surprising choice to represent the United States at the Olympics this summer. He won a gold medal with Team USA in 2012, but did not play on the Olympic team in 2016 and has struggled in the NBA over the past several years. Love has played in only 103 games over the past three seasons, and in that time, he has averaged a meager (by Olympic standards) 16.2 points per game. He has not made an All-Star team since 2018, and defense was a weakness even at his peak.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lakers Rumors: 5 Players They Could Sign This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers are most likely going to undergo an offseason of change. While there might not be some blockbuster deals on the table just yet, the Lakers are always looking to improve their roster to successfully contend the following season. As long as LeBron James is on the roster, the Lakers must go all-in every season.
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAwestplainsdailyquill.net

AP source: Lillard tells USA Basketball he's in for Olympics

Portland guard Damian Lillard has told USA Basketball officials that he will play for the national team in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....