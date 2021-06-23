Cancel
San Francisco, CA

SF Neo-Futurists Present ‘World Pride Wrench’

By Mike Huguenor
Metro active
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalled an “underground power generator” by SF Chronicle, the San Francisco Neo-Futurists are a troupe of writer/actor/directors committed to moving stage production boldly forward. Each year for Pride, the troupe presents their World Pride Wrench, a dazzling array of short productions that explore the LGBTQI+ experience from numerous decidedly current perspectives. Available online this year, the 2021 World Pride Wrench features 30 shorts that promise to (briefly) examine sexuality, identity and community, all in the span of ninety minutes. Half of all proceeds go to the Trangender Law Center.

activate.metroactive.com
#Wrench#Sf Chronicle#The Trangender Law Center
