When relationships fail, the respective parties will have to deal with some uncertainty as they readjust to being single again. This potentially traumatic situation will be exacerbated if there are children involved. But after a suitable interim period, the time will come when any single mom might decide to get on with their life, perhaps considering the possibilities of finding a new partner. Rather than the hassle of trying to juggle socializing with childcare, more and more of these individuals are choosing to go down the route of digital dating. So how viable an option is this for single parents looking for a fresh start?