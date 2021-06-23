Alex Bleeker & Kacey Johansing Concert Film

Perfume Genius’s show at the Henry Miller Memorial Library may be long since sold-out, but there’s another way to experience the historic Big Sur venue this weekend—all without leaving home. In a streaming concert film premiering Saturday, local promoter (((folkYEAH!))) presents Real Estate’s Alex Bleeker & dreamy indie singer/songwriter Kacey Johansing performing at the intimate forested venue. As bassist in Real Estate, Bleeker plays a subdued role, but the warm psychedelia of his solo material sparkles like a broken CD-R in the sun. Johnasing likewise evokes warm, sunny days. Both musicians’ performances will be available through July 4.