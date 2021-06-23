Sachy pleads guilty, faces up to 97 months
A Gray physician facing multiple federal charges entered a guilty plea Monday evening, hours before his trial was scheduled to begin. A June 22 press release from Melissa Hodges, Public Affairs Director for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, states that Dr. Thomas H. Sachy, 57, pled guilty to one count of unlawful dispensation and distribution of controlled substances, specifically lesdexamfetamine and oxycodone. The plea was accepted by U.S. District Judge Tilman Self.www.jcnews.com