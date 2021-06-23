Cancel
Napa, CA

‘Only Laughs’ at LVL Up

By Mike Huguenor
Metro active
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChey Bell’s jokes land with deadly precision. “If you see any Black people in Napa, they are in the witness protection program,” she cracks in a bit titled “All White Town.” With an energetic stage presence honed from sets at The Comedy Store and NY Comedy Club, the bisexual comedienne riffs on everything from taking a girlfriend home for the holidays, to raising mixed kids, to guided meditations on YouTube devolving into Rihanna quotes. Featuring Chelsea Bearce in support and a host of other quick-witted comics in tow (plus one actual host), maybe it’s “Only Laughs,” but it still sounds fun.

