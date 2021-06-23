‘Only Laughs’ at LVL Up

Chey Bell’s jokes land with deadly precision. “If you see any Black people in Napa, they are in the witness protection program,” she cracks in a bit titled “All White Town.” With an energetic stage presence honed from sets at The Comedy Store and NY Comedy Club, the bisexual comedienne riffs on everything from taking a girlfriend home for the holidays, to raising mixed kids, to guided meditations on YouTube devolving into Rihanna quotes. Featuring Chelsea Bearce in support and a host of other quick-witted comics in tow (plus one actual host), maybe it’s “Only Laughs,” but it still sounds fun.