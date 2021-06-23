Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Dismissal of Virginia lieutenant governor's lawsuit upheld

By DENISE LAVOIE
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pwjz2_0adTyU1700

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling dismissing a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax after CBS News broadcast interviews with two women who accused him of sexual assault.

In its ruling, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because Fairfax is a public official, he can seek redress for any alleged defamatory statements only if CBS published them with “actual malice,” meaning “with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.” The judges said Fairfax had not shown that.

The allegations against Fairfax, a Democrat, were made in early 2019 at a time when it appeared that Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam might resign after a blackface photo on his medical school yearbook page surfaced. Under Virginia law, the lieutenant governor replaces a sitting governor who resigns. The allegations against Fairfax blunted the momentum of those seeking Northam’s resignation.

Both Northam and Fairfax have remained in office, as has Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, who admitted about the same time that he had worn blackface in college.

In April 2019, “CBS This Morning” broadcast interviews with the two women who accused Fairfax, Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson. Fairfax has adamantly denied the women's allegations and has said both encounters were entirely consensual. He also accused CBS of ignoring evidence that would cast doubt on their claims.

Fairfax says Tyson was friendly with him in the days and weeks after the alleged attack during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, and even tried to get him to meet her mother.

In July 2019, Fairfax issued a public letter to a district attorney in North Carolina, alleging for the first time the existence of a witness who was in the room when he and Watson had their encounter. Shortly afterward, he demanded that CBS retract the interviews, and CBS refused.

Fairfax then sued CBS in federal court, alleging defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. A U.S. District Court judge last year granted a request from CBS to dismiss the lawsuit.

In its ruling, the 4th Circuit panel upheld that ruling.

“Fairfax vigorously disputes the accusations made by Tyson and Watson, and we express no opinion on the truth or falsity of their claims. But even accepting Fairfax’s version of events, he has alleged nothing to suggest that CBS reported the women’s stories with knowledge or reckless disregard of their falsity," Judge Allison Jones Rushing wrote in the 3-0 ruling.

Lauren Burke, a spokeswoman for Fairfax, called the allegations “false and politically-motivated.”

“For more than two years, Mr. Fairfax has gone above and beyond to prove his innocence. In addition to repeatedly calling for law enforcement investigations, he has passed multiple lie detector tests ... and filed civil litigation to present evidence, to seek cross-examined testimony under oath and penalty of perjury and to finally obtain due process,” Burke said in a statement.

“Mr. Fairfax will continue to clear his name," she added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Mark Herring
Person
Justin Fairfax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Virginia#Perjury#Defamation Lawsuit#Virginia Law#Cbs News#Democratic#District Court#4th Circuit#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction is overturned

June 30 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Wednedsay overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction, and ordered that he be released from prison. The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court came after Cosby had served more than two years of a potential three- to 10-year sentence, following his 2018 conviction.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged Thursday -WSJ

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer are expected to be charged on Thursday with tax-related crimes by Manhattan's district attorney, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Charges by District Attorney Cyrus Vance have been expected to focus...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
MLBPosted by
NBC News

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police in Pasadena, California, after a woman alleged he assaulted her, police said. A woman sought an order of protection from a court under a domestic violence prevention law, attorney Marc Garelick said. The woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" in a recent incident, Garelick said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.