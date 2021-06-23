Cancel
Heartland Alliance Launches Statewide Fully Free Campaign to Reform Criminal Legal System

By PRWeb
Times Union
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Heartland Alliance's (HA) Fully Free Campaign will launch a state-wide, multi-year effort to end the hundreds of Illinois laws and sanctions that bar people with records from achieving opportunity and self-sufficiency. The June 23 virtual event brings together leading human rights advocates, artists, and Formerly Incarcerated People (FIP) to officially launch the pathway to dismantle these legal penalties, otherwise known as "permanent punishments," that create long-lasting barriers to employment, housing, education, and civil engagement. The virtual event starts at 1 p.m. Central and can be viewed at https://fullyfree.org/virtual-launch.

