Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UCB garners ‘Business of the Year’ title

LaFollette Press
 7 days ago

If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please contact us at 423-562-8468.

www.lafollettepress.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucb#Ucb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

Knittel, McHarg win Business Person of the Year honors

Jill Knittel and Jay McHarg have been named recipients of the Business Person of the Year Award by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and Small Business Council. Knittel, founder and president of JK Executive Strategies, won the award for businesses with fewer than 50 employees. McHarg, CEO of AeroSafe Global, was honored in the 50-or-more-employees category. Both, ...
Campbell County, TNLaFollette Press

United Cumberland Bank is Chamber Business of the Year

The United Cumberland Bank was voted business of the year by the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday afternoon. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems...
RetailGlobeSt.com

The Link Between Opportunity Zones and Home Prices

Three years ago, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 created a provision, known as qualified opportunity zones, to rejuvenate economically distressed communities across the US and its territories. With roughly half of qualified opportunity funds focused on real estate projects and development, a significant group has chased real...
Economytelecoms.com

Educational content partnerships are the smart way to resolve the dumb pipe

Telecoms.com periodically invites expert third parties to share their views on the industry’s most pressing issues. In this piece Douglas Lloyd of Azoomee details the opportunities available to operators in the education sector. With nearly a year of intermittent lockdowns causing incalculable disruption to education, home learning has never been...
EconomyCredit Union Times

LGBTQ+ Consumers Have High Retirement Savings Goals: Survey

Members of the LGBTQ+ community feel that they should save a median 20% of their annual salary for retirement, compared with 15% for the broader population, according to a survey released this week by Lincoln Financial Group. LGBTQ+ respondents are also more likely to have increased their retirement plan contribution...
Internetinternationalinvestment.net

Google clamps down on financial services adverts with new policy

Google has begun to clamp down on financial services advertisements by introducing a new verification policy. In a message sent to advertisers on Wednesday (30 June), Google said it would be updating its policy by introducing new verification requirements for financial services advertisers targeting the UK. Adverts related to the...
Softwarevideomaker.com

The Shutterstock library is free for Director Suite 365 users

For some time now, a subscription to CyberLink’s PowerDirector Suite 365 would give you access to hundreds of thousands of Shutterstock stocks media files. Now, Cyberlink and Shutterstock announced that they are opening the floodgates and giving unlimited, free access to the entire Shutterstock premium library if you use any Director Family 365 product.
Economythedallasnews.net

Guidance for Choosing Best Digital Marketing Training in Delhi

Choosing the best Digital Marketing training in Delhi, India can result in great chaos but having to get full exposure to it can also have a better outcome. Irrespective of how big or small your company is, you must keep a focus on digital exposure like never before. Ranging from positions and designations like a salesperson to web designer until fresh college graduates, anybody can learn Digital Marketing to improve their skills and career opportunities. Since there is a high availability of different resources which can contribute to your learning by seeking information from online platforms like Youtube, Blogs and Articles, live webinars, and many more. It is advised that you must choose the best Digital Marketing course in Delhi to learn all about marketing strategies, techniques and stay updated with top-class algorithms.
Personal FinanceCredit Union Times

Values Provide Credit Unions With a Strategic Advantage

Credit union leaders are accustomed to making decisions based on values. People across generations are replacing old habits with new, more values-based choices about brands, the workplace and how they want their work-life setup to look going forward. This should impact the credit union industry in positive ways. A shift toward a more values-based society opens opportunities for credit unions, which are, and have been since their inception, committed to values-based service for their members, employees, communities and other stakeholders.
MLSInman.com

Top 12 newbie agent behaviors that frustrate listing agents

It’s a marriage made somewhere other than heaven: seasoned listing agents coupled with brand new buyer’s agents. Here is a list of rookie behaviors that cause experienced listing agents’ toenails to curl. First of all, let me state that I love new agents. I appreciate their enthusiasm, energy and drive....
Computersarxiv.org

Regularized OFU: an Efficient UCB Estimator forNon-linear Contextual Bandit

Balancing exploration and exploitation (EE) is a fundamental problem in contex-tual bandit. One powerful principle for EE trade-off isOptimism in Face of Uncer-tainty(OFU), in which the agent takes the action according to an upper confidencebound (UCB) of reward. OFU has achieved (near-)optimal regret bound for lin-ear/kernel contextual bandits. However, it is in general unknown how to deriveefficient and effective EE trade-off methods for non-linearcomplex tasks, suchas contextual bandit with deep neural network as the reward function. In thispaper, we propose a novel OFU algorithm namedregularized OFU(ROFU). InROFU, we measure the uncertainty of the reward by a differentiable function andcompute the upper confidence bound by solving a regularized optimization prob-lem. We prove that, for multi-armed bandit, kernel contextual bandit and neuraltangent kernel bandit, ROFU achieves (near-)optimal regret bounds with certainuncertainty measure, which theoretically justifies its effectiveness on EE trade-off.Importantly, ROFU admits a very efficient implementation with gradient-basedoptimizer, which easily extends to general deep neural network models beyondneural tangent kernel, in sharp contrast with previous OFU methods. The em-pirical evaluation demonstrates that ROFU works extremelywell for contextualbandits under various settings.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Digital transformation needs data integrity to be successful

The exponential growth of business data, coupled with advancements in cloud computing, AI, and the IoT has unleashed an era of digital transformation across the globe. This is why data integrity is an urgent business imperative, because digital transformation initiatives and business activities designed to set strategy, retain customers, and grow the business require trusted data to be successful.
Lifestyleblooloop.com

wiegand.waterrides celebrates 40 years of the family business

Wiegand.waterrides, a leading water rides and attraction provider, is reflecting on 40 years in the industry, looking back over its successes and where it all began. The German company is a family business that adds innovation to tradition, creating new slide experiences for both playground and waterpark visitors. Initially starting...
Eaton, OHEaton Register Herald

Bullen Ultrasonics celebrates 50 years of business

EATON — Bullen Ultrasonics, a worldwide leader in ultrasonic machining, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The ultrasonics business that originated in Jim Bullen’s garage in 1971 is now an “ultrasonic machining powerhouse” and globally recognized leader in the production of high-quality components used in semiconductors, MEMS, transportation, defense & aerospace, medical & life sciences industries. Half a century later, Bullen Ultrasonics remains a privately held company owned by Jim’s son-in-law Steve Brown and daughter Vicki Brown and their family.
Kansas City, MOthepitchkc.com

Charlie Hustle named KC small business of the year

Vintage t-shirt company Charlie Hustle was awarded the “Mr. K Award” by the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce today during its small business celebration awards luncheon. Charlie Hustle was started in the basement of CEO Chase McAnulty’s parent’s basement in 2011 because he loved vintage t-shirts. Since then, the company has expanded to several locations like the Plaza and has a large online sales presence. They sell everything from pet apparel to the infamous KC heart shirts.
Small Businessmorningbrew.com

Black-owned businesses reflect on a year in the spotlight

We spoke to four founders about how they navigated the flood of attention, and what more needs to be done to support Black entrepreneurs. The murder of George Floyd stirred a critical conversation around race in America. In retail, that led to a push to support Black-owned businesses—from campaigns like The 15 Percent Pledge to accelerator programs, to lists of brands to buy from, and more.
Businessthefabricator.com

Lantek marks 25 years in business

Lantek Germany, based in Darmstadt, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The company develops machine manufacturer-independent software for companies of all sizes that punch sheet metal or cut using laser, oxyfuel, plasma, or waterjet technology. According to the manufacturer, its platform system is an efficient alternative to the software islands common...
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

Silver Box marks 20 years in business

The Silver Box is celebrating 20 years in business this week. Martha Soles started the business—which sells a selection of jewelry, gifts and apparel—in 2001, originally operating out of her home until the store opened at its first Gloucester Main Street location in 2004. Relocating in 2007 a couple of...
Lima, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Black Business of the Year Award finalists announced

LIMA — Lima City Councilman Dr. Derry Glenn kicked off the Juneteenth weekend on Friday afternoon by announcing the list of finalists for the third annual Black Business of the Year Award, given out through Lima’s Community Action Program. The list of finalists includes five Black owned businesses in Lima,...