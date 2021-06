If Signed into Law, Senate Bill 54 Could Increase Auto Insurance. an Additional $860 Annually for Many Florida Drivers. The Florida Legislature today transmitted Senate Bill 54, which would repeal Florida’s existing personal injury protection “no-fault” auto insurance system without needed legal reforms, to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his consideration. SB 54 could cause auto insurance costs to skyrocket by as much as $860 annually for some drivers, lead to more uninsured drivers on Florida’s roads, and clog our court system with more litigation. To date, Floridians have sent nearly 37,000 letters to the governor urging him to veto this legislation.