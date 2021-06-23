Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Coming to grips: Sticky stuff ban provokes managers, players

By RONALD BLUM
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S14WT_0adTyDG000

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kansas City manager Mike Matheny warned opponents that if they act like Philadelphia’s Joe Girardi and ask umpires to check Royals pitchers for sticky substances, it would provoke his team.

New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton and Max Scherzer, members of the players’ association’s executive subcommittee, called on Major League Baseball to end on-field checks by umpires and replace them with monitors who would conduct inspections in clubhouses, dugouts and bullpens.

“If I’m a young kid at the game and I’m asking my dad, `Well, hey, what’s going on? Why they getting checked?′ What he’s going to say? `Well, they think everyone’s cheating,” Britton said Wednesday. “I mean, is that what we want the game to be about, like we’re assuming you’re cheating? I just think it’s a bad look.”

On-field exams of pitchers started Monday, a week after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced a crackdown on unauthorized grip substances. When umpire Alfonso Marquez approached Scherzer for a third time during Tuesday’s game, as requested by Girardi, the three-time Cy Young Award winner tossed his glove and hat to the ground, unbuckled his belt and appeared ready to take off his pants.

“I will say this: If somebody goes hunting for something on one of our guys, I’ll guarantee we’re going to have every guy on that bench and every other eye we can get on what might be happening. But that’s not a road I want to go down,” Matheny said Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. “Let’s let the umpires do what they’re told to do.”

When Oakland reliever Sergio Romo was checked by the umpires after pitching the seventh inning on Tuesday night, the veteran right-hander flung his belt onto the turf and dropped his trousers.

Britton said while the goal of eliminating sticky substances was laudable, the method of enforcement was hurtful.

“I just think the optics of it are so bad for baseball,” he said during batting practice, speaking in front of the Yankees dugout. “Having players checked on the field -- we’re talking about that, we’re not talking about Wander Franco’s debut, we’re not talking about how well Gerrit (Cole) threw and how well Max Scherzer threw and all this other stuff around the game. We’re talking about guys getting checked on the field, guys dropping their pants on the field, guys throwing their belts off.

“I just think the optics are just absolutely embarrassing for our game, and that’s not what I want to wake up and read about regarding our game in the morning. But there’s a better way to do it. But it takes more than just me or other players saying it,” he said. "It takes talking with MLB and sitting down and hashing something out to where we can enforce rules but not in the way that it’s being enforced.”

Cole also serves on the executive subcommittee, which along with the union staff supervises collective bargaining to replace the labor contract that expires on Dec. 1.

Britton said there have not been talks between the union and MLB in several weeks on foreign substances.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo criticized Girardi during an interview on Washington's 106.7 The Fan. The Phillies manager said he became suspicious because Scherzer was touching his hair more than usual on the mound.

Scherzer said he did that because he couldn’t grip the ball and needed moisture on his fingers. He also said he got tired of tasting rosin.

“It’s embarrassing for Girardi. It’s embarrassing for the Phillies. It’s embarrassing for baseball,” Rizzo said. “Yes, he was playing games. And hey that’s his right. Gamesmanship. Had nothing to do with substances. He had no probable cause to ask for it. The umps shouldn’t have allowed it. ... He’s a con artist. ... He has been doing that for years on TV.”

Britton said he understood Scherzer’s reaction.

“To check Scherzer, I thought was a little over the top. I mean, he’s pretty smart,” Britton said. “He’s not going to be doing anything. But it’s part of what the game may look like from here on out where managers would check pitchers.”

Matheny predicted more tension ahead.

“There’s people who rightfully will be very offended by being — I don’t if it’s being a called a cheater or insinuating — but there’s going to be a lot of this, I mean it’s going to be awkward," he said. And you could see yesterday, a guy comes off the field after giving up some runs and if you get squeezed a little bit behind the plate, I mean it’s going to turn into some stuff.”

Mets ace Jacob deGrom was the first pitcher checked under the new policy — he pitched the opener of a doubleheader Monday against Atlanta at Citi Field and calmly went through the protocol.

“The best on the planet, he had no problem with it. You saw deGrom," Boston manager Alex Cora said. “Obviously Max, that was a different situation. Something that we have the green light to do and obviously they took exception and he got upset.”

“But the other ones, you saw deGrom. He smiled, gave the glove, gave the hat, check my belt and let me go out there and dominate again. The greatest right now, the best on the planet doesn’t complain, everyone should follow suit,” he said.

Britton said the checks would unnecessarily increase tension between players and umpires. He faulted Manfred for not speaking with media on the matter. Manfred did not hold a news conference after the June 3 owners' meeting when MLB first said a crackdown would be upcoming.

“It’s just players speaking out about it. I would love to hear someone from MLB answer questions from the media, like we do every day,” Britton said. “I would like to hear from Manfred. He’s the commissioner of the game. I’d love to hear Manfred answer the questions and not his players."

“So, yeah, I think it’s frustrating for the players that we haven’t heard anything from him yet,” he said.

Britton said Statcast metrics could be used for probable cause for enhanced checks based on pitchers’ revolutions per minute.

“Nowadays you can kind of find out where a guy’s average spin rate would be and if it’s jumping," he said. "Just use common sense, right?”

___

AP Sports Writer Rob Maaddi and AP freelance writer Mark Didtler contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
42K+
Followers
54K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Ap#Royals#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBDelaware County Daily Times

Phillies Notebook: Wheeler has rough inning, then gets checked for sticky stuff

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler was the first Phillies pitcher to get checked for foreign substances under MLB’s new guidelines. Home plate umpire Tim Timmons and first base ump Carlos Torres gave Wheeler the business after he completed his first inning Tuesday against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. The...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Unforeseen consequences of a crackdown on “sticky stuff”...

As with anything, good intentions often yield unintended consequences. After years of sweeping the issue of “sticky stuff” on baseballs under the rug, MLB tried to quickly implement a ramp-up to the expulsion of the aforementioned sticky stuff from the game entirely. Aside from a predictable outcry and backlash among...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Carlos Rodón Hits Rob Manfred, MLB on ‘Sticky Stuff'

Rodón hits Manfred on Astros amid 'sticky stuff' ban originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carlos Rodón sees a double standard. The Chicago White Sox pitcher, who's having a resurgent season and has firmly planted himself in the middle of the Cy Young conversation in the American League, has some thoughts on baseball's crackdown on foreign substances, the league's effort to eliminate the use of "sticky stuff" that's increasing spin rates and making pitches nearly impossible to hit.
MLBMySanAntonio

Column: Sticky stuff should just be the start for baseball

The four Cubs pitchers were checked one by one as they left the mound Thursday night, and all passed inspection. Getting a grip on the baseball didn’t seem to be an issue at Dodger Stadium, where the visiting hurlers combined to throw the seventh no-hitter of the season in the major leagues.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: A Max Scherzer trade is never going to happen

(Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) The Chicago Cubs need an ace. They had one, but ownership and the front office sent him packing to the Padres last winter. Now, the rotation is hanging by a Kyle Hendricks-shaped thread as the team stands on the edge of a knife, three games back in the division entering Monday.
MLBWashington Post

Potential Max Scherzer trade logistics are ‘moot’ with Nats in contention, Scott Boras says

MIAMI — Last week, an NBC Sports Chicago report indicated Max Scherzer would require a contract extension to approve a trade at next month’s deadline, should the Washington Nationals fade from contention and wind up selling. The story quoted Scott Boras, Scherzer’s agent, saying, “The reality of it is it’s going to have to lead to something.” And something, the story stated, meant Scherzer would want a contract extension to remain with his new club beyond 2021.
MLBjioforme.com

What I learned from the first week of cracking down on MLB sticky things – MLB Sports

The MLB game has been around for a full week since the league officially started cracking down on foreign-body pitchers. … in the highlights? Washington Nationals Ace Max Scherzer -Future Hall of Fame- I wasn’t satisfied Last Tuesday, especially about the third referee’s inspection of sticky things Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi..
MLBPosted by
The Week

Baseball trades sticky stuff for pantless pitchers

As much as I am loath to protest changes to Major League Baseball that promote mid-game strip-teases, the sticky stuff crackdown is officially off to the worst and dumbest start imaginable. Tuesday night marked the second day of the league's renewed crackdown on the rampant use by pitchers of foreign...
MLBWeirton Daily Times

Column: MLB getting harder to watch, enjoy

Ever since Rob Manfred took over the reins as MLB commissioner on Jan. 25, 2015, the game has steadily become worse. It is as if Manfred has a magic wand and thinks he can change everything about Major League Baseball. There are a select few that are for the better, but most are horrible. Some are just flat-out ridiculous.
MLBlemoncitylive.com

Sandy Alcantara struggles, Marlins fall to Max Scherzer and the Nationals

Miami, Florida – Sandy Alcantara struggled with his command as the Miami Marlins fell 5-1 to Max Scherzer and the Nationals splitting the four-game series. Fans were treated to an expected pitcher’s duel with both teams trading runs early. Washington broke out the lumber using the longball to carry the day in the sixth, allowing Scherzer to get the win. Miami was unable to produce at the plate going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranding eight.
MLBbettorsinsider.com

Sunday Afternoon MLB Strikeout Props: Krothers picks three aces – Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer, Zack Wheeler

Just wanted to mention that as much as I love watching a great pitching performance, it’s striking how much better the games are now that the egregious sticky ball is out of the game – the games are more fun to watch, hitters seem more comfortable, and it seems like the games are shorter. The last bit I haven’t seen any stats on, so it could be a case of time flying when you're having fun – so if anyone knows where that data can be checked it would be appreciated.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Max Scherzer starts undressing after forced substance check

Max Scherzer had a great reaction after his opponents demanded an additional foreign substance check. Scherzer started and pitched for his Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. He had one out with a runner on first in the bottom of the fourth when Phillies manager Joe Girardi requested a foreign substance check.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joe Girardi still thinks Max Scherzer was using an illegal substance

Things escalated quickly last week during Max Scherzer’s start against his team, but Phillies’ manager Joe Girardi would do it all over again. As MLB started more strict enforcement of pitchers using sticky substances last week, Max Scherzer took the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies last Tuesday night. Scherzer had already been checked twice when Phillies manager Joe Girardi called for another check of the Nationals ace. That’s when things escalated, and Girardi was ejected.