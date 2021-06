Many area students on JCC dean's list

Emily Henderson and Courtney Smith, both of Bluffton, and Ziayra Hulbert of Spencerville have been named to the winter Dean's List at Alma College, the college has announced. To qualify, the students achieved grade-point averages of3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the term while carrying at least 13 credits, at least eight of were for evaluative grades, the college in Alma, Michigan, said in a statement.