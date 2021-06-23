Beazley named Farmington STEAM Academy principal
Farmington STEAM Academy (FSA) assistant principal David Beazley will replace long-time principal Dr. Dyanne Sanders following her July 1 retirement. “It is critical that the students, staff, and families of FSA have consistency after a year of so much change,” interim superintendent Dr. Bobbie Goodrum said in a press release. “We are confident that Mr. Beazley can provide this consistency and work with all stakeholders to continue to push FSA forward.”farmingtonvoice.com