US ATS Oasis Pro Becomes Polymesh Node Operator

By Tony Zerucha
crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article a US-regulated alternative trading system (ATS) that allows users to trade and pay for digital securities with digital cash, is the newest node operator on Polymesh, a security token-focused blockchain being built by Polymath that is currently in its testnet phase. This move deepens the collaboration between the two...

www.crowdfundinsider.com
MarketsCoinDesk

CEO Brian Armstrong Flags Self-Custody, DeFi Access as Coinbase Priorities

In the more immediate future, Armstrong wrote, Coinbase would cut the length of its legal review to evaluate asset issuers from 70 to 12 questions and create a more efficient compliance and security review process. Coinbase will also construct what he termed “an experimental zone for new assets” ensuring the company can provide a fuller picture of their risks for customers, and take steps so that users can access “most assets for basic wallet functionality.”
Businessu.today

Dexlab to Launch $1.44 Million Gateway and Token Launchpad for Solana

Decentralized exchange Dexlab has completed private funding for Solana with the help of $1.44 million in grants. Dexlab will now build the gateway and launch tokens on the platform. Founder Dennis Lee thanked all those who supported Dexlab in investing and also spoke about the potential of Solana. As a...
MarketsCoinDesk

Coinbase Debuts Savings Product With 4% APY on USDC Deposits

The crypto exchange is touting far higher yields than what traditional savings accounts can offer. The account isn’t FDIC- or SIPC-insured and functions much like other products at crypto lenders and other exchanges that regularly offer yields around 8%. The reason why Coinbase is offering a comparatively lower yield is because it doesn’t lend to “unidentified third parties,” said Thorsten Jaeckel, senior product manager at Coinbase.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Chainalysis Raises $100M for its Blockchain Data Platform That Brings Industry-Leading Transparency to Cryptocurrencies

The decentralized nature of the blockchain and cryptocurrencies is heralded as one of its biggest benefits but at the same time, it’s one of the factors that’s preventing rapid adoption by larger institutions. Government agencies, financial service providers, and exchanges have explicit regulatory requirements and the anonymous nature of the blockchain has traditionally provided little visibility to these transactions. Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform that brings transparency to blockchain and cryptocurrency transactions, fueling the charge for widespread adoption. The platform can be used to power investigations, maintain compliance with anti-money laundering and KYC requirements, and even as a risk management tool, providing the assurance that cryptocurrency transactions are safe and secure. In addition to data and software, the company also provides training and research to ensure that Chainalsyis clients are up-to-date on the latest developments in this ever-changing landscape; clients include Barclays, Square, BitPay, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
Marketsbirminghamnews.net

SokuSwap selects LATOKEN to Host IEO of SOKU Tokens

Soku Swap, a fully decentralized exchange, will be launching its Initial Exchange Offering on LATOKEN, on the 23rd of June 2021, one of the largest exchanges in the industry. The launch will enable Soku Swap to unlock a new business model for its native token SOKU on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Exchange OKEx Announces that OKExChain Is Now Available to Blockchain Devs for Building dApps

Seychelles registered crypto exchange OKEx, which claims to be the leader in cryptocurrency spot and derivatives trading, is pleased to confirm that OKExChain, an open-source and “truly” decentralized ecosystem “designed explicitly with traders in mind,” is available to blockchain developers “to kickstart exciting decentralized apps.”. As mentioned in a release...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

"Solidity is Not Ideal For Writing Foolproof Smart Contracts" - Patrick Dai

Ishan Pandey: Hi Patrick, welcome to our “Behind the Startup” series. Tell us about yourself and the story behind Qtum?. Patrick Dai: Thank you! I grew up in Sichuan in China and did my PhD candidate in Computer Science. I’ve always been into building stuff and after getting my first computer in 2002. It was the only thing I paid real attention to. I worked at different companies like Alibaba alongside my studies, but it was not until finding Bitcoin in 2012, and later on, starting my own research and development around crypto in 2013 that I knew I was getting into extremely disruptive technology.
MarketsCoinDesk

A16z Leads $12M Investment in DeFi-Native Crypto Tracing Firm Nansen

“Blockchain analytics has been focused on law enforcement, government agencies, tax authorities and so forth,” said Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik. “But our philosophy has always been that people on the ground floor of crypto, the actual market participants, should have access to the best on-chain analytics as well.”. Since the...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Celo, a Blockchain Ecosystem for DeFi, Reveals that CELO Native Token, and cUSD, cEUR Stablecoins Added to Opera’s Crypto Wallet

Internet browser Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA), and Celo, an open-source blockchain or DLT ecosystem that aims to make decentralized financial (DeFi) solutions and tools more accessible to smartphone users, have confirmed that Opera will be adding Celo Native Asset (CELO), Celo Dollar (cUSD), and Celo Euro (cEUR) stablecoins to its digital currency wallet.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Sutor Bank and justTRADE offer investment-as-a-service platform

The Germany-based Sutor Bank and online broker justTRADE have announced offering an investment-as-a-service platform that enables the purchase of asset classes and savings plans. Over 500,000 securities and 8 cryptocurrencies "‹"‹can be traded via the platform's brokerage API. The offer is aimed at companies wanting to integrate brokerage into their...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Crypto.com rolls out global USD deposits and withdrawals with Circle

Crypto.com has teamed up with Circle, a global financial technology firm, to introduce USD deposits and withdrawals to 30+ countries around the world. Crypto.com users can now transfer USD from their bank accounts and receive USD Coin (USDC) at a 1:1 ratio in the Crypto.com App and Exchange, according to the official press release. When making deposits, users need to wire transfer their USD funds with a unique code provided by Circle, and Circle will take care of the processing, storage, and USD-to-USDC conversion. Users will then receive their funds in their Crypto Wallet within three business days, the press release adds.
SoftwareNeowin

OpenDocument Format 1.3 becomes approved as an OASIS Standard format

The Document Foundation, the body behind the popular LibreOffice suite, has announced that Open Document Format for Office Applications (ODF, also known as OpenDocument Format) 1.3 has been approved as an OASIS Standard after receiving 14 affirmative consents and no objections. With the standardisation of the format, other office suites, including Microsoft Office, can add support for the format according to defined specifications that boost compatibility between different suites.
WorldCoinDesk

Spain Considers National Digital Currency Alternative to Euro

According to the PSOE, a national digital currency would allow more liquidity in the system. “In the event that a monetary expansion is necessary, it allows a more direct mechanism by injecting liquidity directly into current accounts and thus transferring it immediately and without intermediaries to economic activity,” according to its proposal.
Businessassetservicingtimes.com

LiquidShare selects BTP’s Sextant for Daml platform

LiquidShare selects BTP’s Sextant for Daml platform. Fintech firm Liquidshare has selected Sextant for Daml, the blockchain and smart contract management and operations platform provided by Blockchain Technology Partners (BTP), to deliver its post-trade offering. LiquidShare was created in 2017 by eight European financial institutions — AFS Group, BNP Paribas...
MLSInman.com

BeachesMLS becomes latest to upgrade to Remine Pro

The more modern user experience includes an enhanced search portal that incorporates public data feeds to augment what users can learn about a listing and its owners. Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors, the nation’s third largest association, has announced a major technological upgrade to its multiple listing service, BeachesMLS.
Marketscryptoslate.com

Dfyn expands to OKExChain with new ‘AMM’ node

Dfyn Network, the multichain, low-fee automated market maker (AMMs) exchange, has launched its second AMM node on OKExChain, as per a release last week. OKExChain is open-source, public blockchain technology developed by OKEx for building blockchain-based trading applications. It is designed to establish a safe and efficient decentralized finance architecture that can be used to create a decentralized exchange, or DEX, and other decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.