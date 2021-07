OMAHA - Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will begin a best two-of-three series tonight for the NCAA college baseball national championship. The path to an All-SEC final has featured a lot of drama from both teams. Mississippi State has won three one-run games to get here. Vanderbilt has had some theatrics of their own. The Commodores walked it off against Arizona in 12-innings, lost to NC State 1-0 and then walked off Stanford on a wild pitch.