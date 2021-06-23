Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden administration ousts Rodney Scott as Border Patrol chief

By Danielle Haynes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMUF9_0adTwKMf00
Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott will step down from his role in 60 days. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration ousted Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott on Wednesday amid an increase of border crossings since the beginning of the year.

Unnamed sources told NBC News that the administration sent Scott what's known as a "3 R" letter, which allows a senior government employee to either retire, resign or relocate to another position.

Scott said the letter didn't give him a reasoning for his ouster, saying he believed it was "so the new administration can place the person they want in the position."

Former President Donald Trump's administration tapped Scott to lead Customs and Border Patrol in January 2020, replacing outgoing Chief Carla Provost. Prior to the promotion, Scott was chief of Border Patrol's San Diego Sector, which includes 60 miles of the United States' shared border with Mexico.

Scott said his resignation will go into effect in 60 days.

"I will continue working hard to support you over the next several weeks to ensure a smooth transition," he wrote in a letter to agents.

The number of migrants U.S. Customs and Border Protection "encountered" at the border in March reached a two-decade high of about 173,000. That was a 70% spike over February's encounters and a five-fold increase over the same month in 2020.

The most recent data for the month of May showed that trend was continuing, with about 180,000 encounters for the month, up from 23,237 in May 2020.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
134K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Crossings#Mexico#San Diego#Nbc News#Customs And Border Patrol#Border Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Rep. Stefanik’s flawed comparison on border apprehensions since 2000

“May was the third straight month of 170,000 apprehensions, which hasn’t occurred since 2000.”. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), in a news conference, June 29, 2021. Stefanik, the No. 3 leader for House Republicans, said President Biden “has failed to secure our southern border.” She pointed to monthly apprehensions carried out by U.S. immigration officials and indicated that the numbers are reaching peak levels last seen in 2000.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden administration to close some emergency shelters for unaccompanied migrant children

(CNN) — The Biden administration is preparing to close some emergency shelters for unaccompanied migrant children just weeks after considering expanding one of the sites. The move comes in the wake of testimonials from kids that shed light on the subpar conditions at some of the sites and that have opened up the administration to criticism from immigration advocates and attorneys.
POTUSWashington Post

William Barr’s bombshell about Trump is more revealing than it seems

Having gone to extraordinary lengths to help Donald Trump corrupt the presidency, William P. Barr is working overtime to launder his post-Trump reputation. But the former attorney general’s latest cleanup exercise may end up showing that the stain of his corruption is even darker than we thought — in a way that soils other Republicans as well.
Yuma, AZazpm.org

Yuma Border Patrol chief says cartels profiting off migrants crossing

In Yuma, Border Patrol agents process anywhere from 200 to 500 people each day along 126 linear miles of border with Mexico. About 105 of those miles were reconstructed with fencing that stands between 18 to 30 feet tall. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Chief Chris Clem discussed enforcement trends in the area and how cartels are profiting off the arrival of large groups at the border.
MilitaryKRGV

Former RGV deputy chief promoted to head U.S. Border Patrol

A former deputy chief patrol agent of Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector will serve as the agency’s new chief. Raul Ortiz will serve as the 25th chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, according to a Thursday news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Ortiz previously served as Border...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Head of Border Patrol resigning from post

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol announced on Wednesday he is resigning from his post. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, who took his position during the Trump administration in 2020, posted on Facebook that he will remain as head of the Border Patrol for around 60 days so a smooth transition can be made.
MilitaryWrcbtv.com

US Border Patrol chief stepping down, source says

(CNN) -- US Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott is stepping down, according to a source familiar with the decision, marking the latest change in the border agency's leadership structure. Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz is expected to step into the role on an acting basis. Scott, who assumed the post as...