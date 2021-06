That was twenty years ago. Bashar al-Assad succeeded his father at the head of a State which, at the cost of suffocating its population and strong interventionism in Lebanon, had succeeded in positioning itself as an essential interlocutor in the Middle East. The young president was to embody the promise of progressive liberalization of Syria and openness to the West. Two decades later, the results are clear: the country is nothing more than a ruin disputed by raptors. Turkey is mistress of part of the West and the North. The Americans are present in the East. The Iranians are seeking to position themselves in the South. And the Russians dominate what is left of the territory. Bashar al-Assad won the war thanks to the intervention of his Russian and Iranian allies. But he paid a high price: that of his own sovereignty.