PPPL's Quest magazine highlights research discoveries

EurekAlert
 8 days ago

Path-setting findings and expansion into exciting new areas mark research at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) during the past year. Quest highlights this progress in brief and easy-to-read pieces that outline research at the only DOE national laboratory devoted to the development of fusion energy and the exploration of plasma -- the fourth state of matter that fuels fusion reactions and makes up 99 percent of the visible universe.

#Basic Research#Covid#The Welcome Letter#Quest#Princeton University#Forrestal Campus
Astronomyastrobiology.com

National Academy of Sciences Decadal Survey on Biological and Physical Sciences Research in Space 2023-2032

The National Academy of Sciences Decadal Survey on Biological and Physical Sciences Research in Space 2023-2032 will review the state of knowledge in the current and emerging areas of space-related biological and physical sciences research and generate consensus recommendations for a comprehensive vision and strategy for a decade of transformative science at the frontiers of biological and physical sciences research in space.
Astronomyuconn.edu

NSF Funds NANOGrav Physics Frontiers Center

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has renewed its support of the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) with a $17 million grant over five years to operate the NANOGrav Physics Frontiers Center (PFC). UConn astrophysicist Chiara Mingarelli is one of the researchers comprising an international team hoping to address a transformational challenge in astrophysics: the detection and characterization of low-frequency gravitational waves.
PoliticsEurekAlert

DOE awards 22 million node-hours of computing time to support cutting-edge research

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Science today announced that 22 million node-hours for 41 scientific projects under the Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) Leadership Computing Challenge (ALCC) program. The projects, with applications ranging from nuclear forensics to advanced energy systems to climate change, will use DOE supercomputers to uncover unique insights about scientific problems that would otherwise be impossible to solve using other experimental approaches.
Sciencemit.edu

Synthetic biology circuits can respond within seconds

Synthetic biology offers a way to engineer cells to perform novel functions, such as glowing with fluorescent light when they detect a certain chemical. Usually, this is done by altering cells so they express genes that can be triggered by a certain input. However, there is often a long lag...
SciencePhys.org

Scientists advance the understanding of potential topological quantum bits

Quantum computers promise great advances in many fields—from cryptography to the simulation of protein folding. Yet, which physical system works best to build the underlying quantum bits is still an open question. Unlike regular bits in your computer, these so-called qubits cannot only take the values 0 and 1, but also mixtures of the two. While this potentially makes them very useful, they also become very unstable.
Wildlifeunm.edu

Jocelyn Colella receives 2021 Popejoy Dissertation Prize for research on weasels

Recent University of New Mexico Ph.D. graduate Jocelyn Colella has been awarded the 2021 Popejoy Dissertation Prize for her work studying the genetic diversity of weasels. Her research, including the use of resources at the UNM Center for Advanced Research Computing to conduct analyses of genomic sequences, resulted in new insights into the evolutionary processes that shape boreal species diversity in response to Earth’s glacial-interglacial cycles.
IndustryNewswise

People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today

Newswise — July 1 marks the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory. Since its inception, Argonne has dramatically evolved from a nuclear facility devoted to the peaceful use of atomic power to a multipurpose laboratory whose scientific work seeks to solve critical physical, environmental, economic and social problems.
EngineeringPhotonics.com

Novel Metasurface Enables Precision Laser Control

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 1, 2021 — Harvard researchers have introduced a single metasurface that can effectively tune the different properties of laser light, including wavelength, without additional optical components. The metasurface can split light into multiple beams and control their shape and intensity in an independent, precise, and power-efficient way.
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

Matt Kaeberlein to present at the 8th Aging Research & Drug Discovery Meeting 2021

Thursday, July 1, 2021 -- Matt Kaeberlein, PhD, will present the latest research on the topic 100,000 longevity interventions per year: How robotics and AI can get us there in 6 months at the worlds' largest annual Aging Research and Drug Discovery conference (8th ARDD). Dr. Matt Kaeberlein is a Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at the University of Washington (UW) School of Medicine, with Adjunct appointments in Genome Sciences and Oral Health Sciences.
Chemistrytechxplore.com

Researchers create unipolar barrier photodetectors based on 2D layered materials

High dark current can significantly impair the performance of infrared photodetectors, devices that can detect photons in the form of infrared radiation. For many years, most solutions for blocking dark current used the electric field inside the detectors. Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently devised an alternative solution...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Breakthrough method for tracking mRNA molecules with fluorescence

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have succeeded in developing a method to label mRNA molecules, and thereby follow, in real time, their path through cells, using a microscope - without affecting their properties or subsequent activity. The breakthrough could be of great importance in facilitating the development of new RNA-based medicines.
ScienceEurekAlert

The aptameric enzyme subunit (AES) enhances myoglobin-derived peroxidase reaction.

G-quadruplex-forming DNA molecules enhance enzymatic activity of myoglobin. A collaboration led by Distinguished Professor Dr. Kazunori Ikebukuro from Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (TUAT), Japan, discovered that G-quadruplex (G4)-forming DNA binds myoglobin through a parallel-type G4 structure. Through the G4 binding, the enzymatic activity of myoglobin increases over 300-fold compared to that of myoglobin alone (Figure). This finding indicates that DNA may work as a carrier of genetic information in living organisms and act as a regulator of unknown biological phenomena.
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

DOE awards $45.5 million for projects to advance biotechnology research

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $45.5 million for research projects geared towards understanding and harnessing nature's biological processes to produce clean biofuels and bioproducts. This research will push the boundaries of biology and biotechnology research, while helping to enhance America's energy security and build its clean energy economy.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The preponderance of nonsynonymous A-to-I RNA editing in coleoids is nonadaptive

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13275-2, published online 27 November 2019. The original version of this Article inadvertently incorrectly used third-party data which represented cDNA sequences rather than the corresponding genomic DNA sequences. In the corrected version these data have been replaced and reanalyzed. Additionally, a coding error was identified and a different alignment tool needed to be used. The following changes have been made:
PhysicsEurekAlert

In full-shell semiconductor-superconductor nanowires, zero-bias peaks induced by Andreev states, not Majorana modes

Researchers could not confirm that a feature that supposedly signals the presence of Majorana bound states - the unusual quasiparticles that may become the cornerstone of topological quantum computing - was in fact due to elusive Majorana particles, in full-shell semiconductor/superconductor nanowires. Rather, this feature, known as zero bias conductance peak, can arise from another quantum phenomenon in these hybrid nanowire structures, the authors say. In recent years, intense research has been conducted on nanowire-based semiconductor-superconductor hybrid systems because predictions suggest that a topological superconductor state with Majorana zero modes (MZMs) can be engineered from them. Even though several experiments in such platforms have reported on signatures compatible with MZMs, the interpretation that they demonstrate the presence of Majorana particles has been challenged; studies have shown that a quantum state known as the Andreev bound state - which can appear inside the superconducting gap of such structures - can mimic MZMs. A 2020 study in Science introduced an alternative platform for realizing topological superconductivity and thus for finding Majorana bound states. It proposed Majorana modes could be found in a semiconducting nanowire fully wrapped by a superconducting shell. Here, Marco Valentini and colleagues report experiments with such nanowire systems. Instead of confirming MZMs as they had hoped, however, the authors found that the zero-bias peaks they observed were a product of Andreev levels in their system. According to Valentini et al., the findings did help to constrain crucial experimental parameters for evaluating topological superconductivity in this system.
Tucson, AZEurekAlert

Advances in optical engineering for future telescopes

In a new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances; DOI 10.29026/oea.2021.210040, Researchers led by Professor Daewook Kim from The University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA consider advances in optical engineering for future telescopes. Astronomical advances are largely coupled with technological improvements - from the invention of the first optical telescope used by...
Energy IndustryEurekAlert

Catalyzing the conversion of biomass to biofuel

Technical University of Munich (TUM) Zeolites are extremely porous materials: Ten grams can have an internal surface area the size of a soccer field. Their cavities make them useful in catalyzing chemical reactions and thus saving energy. An international research team has now made new findings regarding the role of water molecules in these processes. One important application is the conversion of biomass into biofuel.
ScienceEurekAlert

Introducing 'sci-Space,' a new method for embryo-scale, single-cell spatial transcriptomics

Researchers introduce "sci-Space," a new approach to spatial transcriptomics that can retain single-cell resolution and spatial heterogeneity at scales much larger than previous methods. They used their approach to build single-cell atlases of whole sections of mouse embryos at 14 days of development. Single-cell RNA sequencing methods have led to great advances in understanding how organisms and complex tissues develop. Although cells' spatial organization is central to normal development, homeostasis, and pathophysiology, many single-cell RNA sequencing methods lose valuable contextual spatial information. Those that preserve spatial context between cells can be limited to a specific set of genes and/or a small tissue area. To overcome these challenges, Sanjay Srivatsan and colleagues developed sci-Space, a spatial transcriptomic approach that retains single-cell resolution while also resolving spatial context of cells at larger scales. Srivatsan et al.'s approach uses a grid of barcoded oligos - short, single strands of synthetic DNA - that can be transferred from a slide to nuclei of an overlaid frozen tissue section. According to the authors, sci-Space allows for both the spatial origin and transcriptome for thousands of cells per slide to be obtained. To demonstrate their new technique, Srivatsan et al. applied sci-Space to developing mouse embryos. By capturing spatial coordinates and whole transcriptomes of nearly 120,000 cells, the authors assembled a spatially resolved single-cell atlas of whole day 14 mouse embryo sections and revealed spatially expressed genes across a variety of cell types, including differentiating neurons.