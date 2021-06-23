We are experiencing a National HVAC Shortage that is beginning to the affect South Texas

COVID-19 affected all HVAC manufacturers in one way or another. Some manufacturers were hit earlier than others due to outbreaks in their facilities, forcing them to abide by CDC regulations and shut down for two weeks at a time. It slowed down production to a near halt. The HVAC industry is now facing inventory challenges. Due to the pandemic and the fallout from Texas’ historic winter storm in February, manufacturers making repair parts for HVAC systems aren’t keeping a healthy supply chain. The storm impacted copper, steel, and aluminum production, as well as distribution. That means evaporator coils or condenser units are getting harder to come by.