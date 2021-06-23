Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

SNL's Ego Nwodim Is the Host of The Step Season 3 — New Episodes Premiere June 24

By Victoria Pedlar
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our podcast The Step presented by POPSUGAR and SOREL Footwear is back for season three! Hosted by actress and comedian Ego Nwodim, each episode will center on women who are boldly taking up space, making their voices known, and tackling any challenges that dare cross their paths. In the first...

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Storm Reid
Person
Ego Nwodim
Person
Alyson Stoner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Snl#Snl#Sorel Footwear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 5's Big Premiere

Rick and Morty fans loved Season 5's big premiere! When the fourth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series wrapped up its final five episodes last year, fans had prepared themselves for the long wait that had become the norm from the previous seasons. That's all changed with Season 5 as not only did it premiere a year later, but the new season is finally here to air its new episodes during the Summer! Season 5 of the series gets off to a great start with some key introductions, so what have fans been saying?
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 21 start time

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? You may have heard about the move to Wednesdays already. So where is season 8 episode 21?. The good news is that you are going to have a chance to see tonight’s episode “Nachalo” soon — we’re just not at that point yet. The show is scheduled to air at a new time in 10:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will be for the remainder of the season. (Granted, that is just two episodes.)
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Rick and Morty News: New Promotions Ahead Of Show’s Fifth Season Premiere

On Friday, June 18th, Adult Swim will play host to an evening of Rick and Morty to help get you prepared for the show’s fifth season which kicks off on June 20th. The marathon starts at 11 pm and runs through the overnight and will even feature special episodes like Rick + Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine and Samurai & Shogun, however, if you would prefer to get a good night’s sleep, you could be checking out HBO Max’s curated Rick and Morty fan viewing experience featuring previous seasons, extras, and creator-selected episodes available as of Monday, June 14.
ComicsComicBook

Wendy's Reveals Huge Makeover for Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere

Wendy's has undergone a huge makeover to celebrate the upcoming Season 5 premiere of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim! The much anticipated fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is upon us later this week, and it's an exciting prospect for many fans who had become adjusted to the long waits in between new seasons of the series. This is a much shorter wait in between the fourth and fifth season, and it seems that has added to the overall hype as well. Now Rick and Morty is teaming with Wendy's once again on a cool new endeavor.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Legacies Season 3 Episode 15 Review: A New Hope

Those Salvatore students sure have vivid imaginations!. Legacies Season 3 Episode 15 was the show's take on Star Wars, and after huffing and puffing after the conclusion of Legacies Season 3 Episode 14, it was actually pretty decent. It was far easier to digest the out-of-this-world elements when it became...
CelebritiesEW.com

Courteney Cox looks back on hosting SNL and only sees 'the nerves and the panic'

Courteney Cox has revisited a lot of her past lately, but the former Friends star doesn't look back at all of it through rose-colored glasses. During a lengthy interview on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM Wednesday morning, alongside her former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, Cox said she felt she was too "green," to do NBC's venerable sketch comedy show during the first year Friends was on the air, back in 1995.
TV SeriesVulture

Meet Ted Lasso’s Angry Alter Ego, Led Tasso, in the Season Two Trailer

Getting relegated probably wasn’t the best thing to happen to our dear Ted Lasso and his Richmond crew in the show’s season two trailer, and we’re not just talking about all those sad montages of missed goals and embarrassing streaks of draws. (It’s the opposite of what you’re thinking.) No, Ted (Jason Sudeikis, a hoot) has to unleash his very mean alter ego, Led Tasso, to whip his players into shape, even if that means calling them all “turd birds” and flipping over a few tables of sports drinks to get them to listen. We … think it’s working? Maybe? Anyway, they’ve got a lot of work to do if they want to make history and get back into the Premier League, but at least the legendary trio of Rebecca, Higgins, and Keeley are there to help. The 12-episode second season of Ted Lasso will debut on July 23.
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Geek Interview: Rick and Morty’s James Siciliano & Scott Marder Talk Global Season 5 Premiere & Tease New Characters

Characterisation is a core element of storytelling, and it’s a powerful one at that. When crafted with great finesse and thought, characters are capable of winning over the hearts of viewers and making them root for them – even if their actions go against the conventional code of morality, ethics, or the like. Throw in well-developed backstory reveals and moments of growth (or even regression, in some cases), and this layered complexity further fuels their appeal.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere date hopes on Hulu

Following tonight’s big finale, do you want to know when The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 could premiere on Hulu? As you would expect, we have a few different things to talk through within this piece. The first thing worth noting here, of course, is the simple fact that the show...
TV SeriesCollider

New 'Rick and Morty' Season 5 Featurette Takes Us Inside the Premiere

Adult Swim has dropped a new featurette to complement the recently debuted Season 5 premiere of Rick and Morty. The two-minute video features many of the big brains behind the scenes of the vulgar comedy that so many people know and love. So if you want some BTS commentary about what you're in store for with the upcoming season, you're going to want to check it out.
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

5 Fun Netflix Series To Binge Before New Seasons Premiere

A few recent Netflix favorites will be back by popular demand! Subscribers got some good news after binge-watching Who Killed Sara? and Lupin when they were informed with a message from the streamer that each of these popular series will be back for additional seasons. Summer is the perfect time...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

HBO’s ‘The Nevers’ Begins Production on Season 1B, New Episodes to Debut in 2022 (Exclusive)

Production will begin on Part 2 of the first season of HBO’s “The Nevers” on Tuesday in the U.K., TheWrap has learned exclusively. Season 1A of the Joss Whedon-created sci-fi series, which stars Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly, was shot last year, with a pandemic-forced shutdown hitting after Episode 6 was completed. New showrunner Philippa Goslett, who took over for Whedon in January following his exit from the show last fall, mapped out the back half of the first season of “The Nevers” with her writers’ room while Part 1 was premiering on HBO this spring.