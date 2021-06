When it comes to changing the flow of a hockey game, the presence of an agitator on the ice can make all the difference. When the chips are down, and the ice seems tilted the wrong way, an agitator can make plays that will take the opposition out of the game and focus on their own actions instead. That misplaced focus can open ice for skill players to get the team back into the game. The Detroit Red Wings have had their share of agitators over the years, but I have compiled a list of the three best to don the Winged Wheel in the modern era.