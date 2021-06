With consumers’ thirst for RTDs, rosé wines, and high-end Tequilas poised to accelerate this summer, retailers are gearing up for the season. Los Angeles store The Wine House, which saw online sales and curbside pickup fuel a 9% sales gain in 2020, reopened to foot traffic on May 13 after being closed for 15 months. During the first weekend open to in-store customers in 2021, the store had a daily total of about 80 on-site purchases plus 90 curbside orders. “We are easing into in-person shopping,” store owner Glen Knight explains. “It will be a solid summer, but we are budgeting 5% less than last summer. It’s hotel and restaurant time. Everyone wants to get out of the house and start traveling again.”